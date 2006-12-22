How Vitamin D Works

Vitamin D has a number of important uses -- important enough, in fact, to inspire the United States to fortify milk with it in order to prevent diseases like rickets. There are a number of ways Vitamin D works once it enters the body, and a number of ways it helps regulate bodily functions and assists in nutrient absorption.





Research shows that many types of

cells have places on them for the active form of vitamin D to bind. When vitamin D binds there, replication of the cancer

slows down. But because excess vitamin D is very toxic, it's difficult to use vitamin D therapeutically to treat cancer, except in research settings.



However, having some sun exposure daily to keep vitamin D levels up has been shown to reduce the risk for colon cancer. Just don't overdo the tanning -- skin cancer is strongly associated with sunburn!



Vitamin D regulates whether minerals are deposited into bones or withdrawn

from them, preventing soft or weak bones.



Vitamin D is helpful in preventing osteoporosis. When given along with calcium supplements, vitamin D is able to signal the bones to hold onto their calcium rather than release it.



Vitamin D may also play a role in protecting people from

. This disease is so much more common in northern climates that researchers are studying whether vitamin D deficiency increases the risk for developing this disease.



Topically applied, vitamin D may be helpful for psoriasis by limiting the growth of abnormal skin cells. Topical vitamin D for psoriasis is available only by prescription and can be quite expensive.

Other uses for vitamin D include reducing the symptoms of some forms of

and maybe even helping to reduce the risk for insulin-dependent diabetes in young children.



If you're not getting enough vitamin D daily, you can increase your intake through taking supplements. In the next section, we'll discuss what types of supplements exist and how to know if you need to up your vitamin D dosage.





While sunlight is one way to obtain vitamin D, it's not the only way. Many foods contain vitamin D -- some, such as milk, have even been fortified with it. In the next section, we'll learn which foods are the best sources of vitamin D.





