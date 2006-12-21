How Vitamin K Works

Vitamin K: It's found in certain vegetables, in beef and chicken livers, even in ourselves. Yes, we have the ability to make vitamin K -- and we do, creating about 1/3 of what we need -- via bacteria in our intestines. In this article, we'll discuss what vitamin K is, why it is important, where you can find it and more. Here is a brief overview of what we'll cover.
- What Is Vitamin K?
First recognized by a Danish scientist in 1929, Vitamin K is a huge help to the body. It not only assists blood with clotting, Vitamin K also helps build bone strength by helping to make a protein called osteocalcin that binds calcium, which indicates that vitamin K may play a role in preventing osteoporosis. Learn more about this important vitamin on this page.
- Foods That Contain Vitamin K
Some vitamin K is produced naturally in the body with the help of bacteria; however, it's our responsibility to include vitamin K in our diet, as well. A number of foods contain vitamin K, including green, leafy vegetables such as spinach, broccoli and lettuce, and beef, chicken and pork liver. Green tea is a wonderful source of vitamin K. In this section, learn which foods are the best vitamin K sources.
- Vitamin K Deficiency
Despite eating a healthy diet, sometimes vitamin K deficiency can occur. Liver or gall bladder disease, or any disease of the intestinal tract that interferes with absorption of fats, can cause a deficiency. So can long-term antibiotic high-blood cholesterol medication. Newborn babies are born without the bacteria needed to create vitamin K. Find out what factors can contribute to vitamin K deficiency.
- Vitamin K Supplements
As with newborn babies, or certain liver, gall bladder or intestinal tract disease patients, vitamin K supplementation is sometimes needed. But how much, and who needs it? In this section, we take a look at why babies receive vitamin K right after birth and who else will need to be on the look out for vitamin K deficiency. Too much vitamin K is toxic, so being informed is key.
