Shaving Dos and Don'ts for Teens

Tips for Shaving
- You should shave in the direction against hair growth.
- Change the blade or switch to a new razor often. A dull razor can cut or cause a rash.
- Shaving hair in sensitive areas such as the bikini line can cause a rash.
- Do not shave facial hair; shaving your face will leave stubble and can make hair grow back dark and thick.
- Shaving at the end of the day when your skin is less puffy, and using water and shaving cream, will also help you get a close shave without nicks.
Other options (always talk to an adult before trying a new hair-removal option):
- Tweezing is an option for isolated hairs. Tweezing can harm hair follicles and make hairs even more stubborn.
- Waxing is a longer-term, somewhat painful option for removal of hair across wide areas, such as legs or hair around the bikini line. Some people have their underarm hair or facial hair waxed. The procedure can leave skin temporarily red and irritated.
- Chemical hair removers, such as Nair, are also effective for large areas of the body, but they can leave a rash. Be sure to follow label instructions and use a product made for the area you plan to use it. Remember to apply a moisturizer to reduce irritation.
- Electrolysis uses electricity to destroy the hair follicle and prevent the hair from regrowing. The technique, which can be painful, is used primarily for facial hair.
- Laser hair removal, effective for fair-skinned individuals with dark, coarse hair, is an increasingly popular, expensive option. It is less painful than electrolysis and may offer permanent hair removal.
