5 Tips for High Rep Workouts for Men

Two world-class athletes stand side by side -- one is a bodybuilder, the other is a marathoner. They look nothing alike. One is characterized by enormous bulges and serious size. The other is thin, practically gaunt, yet well-defined. What do the two men have in common? Both have benefited from high rep workouts.

A high rep workout, for our purposes, is an exercise consisting of 13 or more repetitions. High rep workouts have little direct effect on size and strength. Instead, they increase blood flow to the muscles, create new capillaries, neural pathways and improve endurance [sources: Venuto, Birmingham]. The benefit for an athlete who participates in a sport lasting hours is obvious. The advantage for the larger, stronger competitor is more indirect. The improved circulation, endurance and increased number of neural pathways sets the stage for high weight/low repetition workouts that will cause growth [source: Apperson]. Think of it as clearing a roadway so a truckload of fuel can be transported to its destination.

Whatever your fitness goal, high rep workouts can help you get there. And with the following tips, you can maximize all they have to offer.