Triceps Exercises

Most people strive for strong biceps, but it's important to work the triceps -- the muscles at the back of the upper arms -- as well. This article has step-by-step directions for a variety of triceps exercises, including extensions, presses, and kickbacks, using several types of resistance. Try these moves for an ideal triceps workout.

The first exercise is a simple triceps extension with a resistance tube. You can purchase a resistance tube at most sporting goods and fitness stores.

Advertisement

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by holding tube by the end with one hand, and in the middle of the tube with your other.

Step 2

Keep elbow still while extending arm overhead.

Step 3

Squeeze the back of your arm when you reach the top.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. How to Do a Triceps Kickback with Resistance Tube
  2. How to Do a Triceps Press with Medicine Ball
  3. How to Do a Triceps Press with Dumbbells
  4. How to Do a Triceps Press with Bar
  5. How to Do a Triceps Overhead Extension
  6. How to Do a Triceps Kickback
  7. How to Do a Side Plank with Triceps Extension

How to Do a Triceps Kickback with Resistance Tube

The key to doing a triceps kickback with a resistance tube is to use a slow and controlled motion. Follow these steps carefully to ensure proper form for this triceps exercise.

Step 1

Assume start position by placing tube under right foot and resting your right hand on your right thigh.

Advertisement

Step 2

Hold tube in your left hand and bring arm up so it’s nearly parallel to floor.

Step 3

Keep elbow stabilized as you kick your left hand back behind you.

Step 4

Contract your triceps as you straighten your arm out.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Triceps Press with Medicine Ball

This challenging triceps press is performed with a medicine ball while lying on a stability ball. To prevent injury, make sure that your head, neck, and shoulders are properly positioned on the stability ball throughout this triceps exercise.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by lying on ball.

Advertisement

Step 2

Make sure your head, neck, and shoulders are supported.

Step 3

Keep your upper arms still and bend at your elbows to bring medicine ball behind head.

Step 4

Return to start position and contract your triceps muscle.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Triceps Press with Dumbbells

There's more than one way to do a triceps press -- in fact, there are many variations. For this version of the triceps exercise, you'll need two dumbbells and a stability ball.

Step 1Assume start position as shown by laying on ball.

Advertisement

Step 2Make sure your head, neck, and shoulders are supported.

Step 3Keep your upper arms still and bend at your elbows to bring dumbbells behind head.

Step 4Straighten arms out and contract triceps muscle.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Triceps Press with Bar

Sculpt the muscles in the back of your upper arms by doing repetitions of this triceps press using a weight bar. Performing this triceps exercise on a stability ball also works your core muscles.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by laying on ball.

Advertisement

Step 2

Make sure your head, neck, and shoulders are supported.

Step 3

Keep your upper arms still and bend at your elbows to bring dumbbells behind head.

Step 4

Straighten arms out and contract triceps muscle.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Triceps Overhead Extension

Don't speed through a set of triceps overhead extensions in hopes of toning your upper arms quickly. You'll get maximum results from this triceps exercise with a slow, controlled motion.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by sitting on stability ball and holding one dumbbell overhead with both hands.

Advertisement

Step 2

Bend at elbows to bring weight behind head.

Step 3

Press dumbbell overhead by straightening arms out.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Triceps Kickback

For this triceps kickback, you'll position one hand on a stability ball while the other lifts a dumbbell and works the muscles in the back of the upper arm. Add this triceps-toner to your repertoire of arm exercises.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by placing right hand on ball.

Advertisement

Step 2

Right leg should be bent, left leg straight.

Step 3

Lift the upper part of your left arm so it’s parallel to the floor.

Step 4

Straighten out your left arm and contract your triceps muscle.

Step 5

Return to start position.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Side Plank with Triceps Extension

Looking for a triceps exercise that tests your balance while strengthening your upper arm muscles? Try this side plank with a triceps extension. Remember to keep your movement slow and steady for the best results.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by supporting your weight on your left forearm and sides of feet.

Advertisement

Step 2

Hold this position throughout the entire exercise.

Step 3

Straighten out your arm and contract your triceps muscle.

Step 4

Bend your elbow and return to start position.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lottie Olson is a nationally certified personal trainer with 10 years of experience in fitness and personal training. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Fitness Management.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...