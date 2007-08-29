" "

Most people strive for strong biceps, but it's important to work the triceps -- the muscles at the back of the upper arms -- as well. This article has step-by-step directions for a variety of triceps exercises, including extensions, presses, and kickbacks, using several types of resistance. Try these moves for an ideal triceps workout.

The first exercise is a simple triceps extension with a resistance tube. You can purchase a resistance tube at most sporting goods and fitness stores.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by holding tube by the end with one hand, and in the middle of the tube with your other.

Step 2

Keep elbow still while extending arm overhead.

Step 3

Squeeze the back of your arm when you reach the top.

