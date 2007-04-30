Aromatherapy for Depression

It's no secret that fragrance lifts and enhances one’s mood. The aroma of many plants, such as the elegant orange-blossom aroma of neroli or the closely related and less expensive petitgrain -- as well as jasmine, sandalwood, and ylang ylang -- relieve depression and anxiety.

Modern aromatherapists agree with the seventeenth-century herbalist John Gerard, who recommended the use of clary sage to ease depression, paranoia, mental fatigue, and nervous disorders. Researchers at International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., in New Jersey have found that orange reduces anxiety. East Indians traditionally use basil to prevent agitation and nightmares.

Fragrances are generally effective for people who have mild forms of depression that do not require drugs. And they can be especially helpful when the doctor is trying to wean patients off drugs. Aromatherapy can be used safely in conjunction with antidepressant medications because it will not interfere with the dosage or effect. If you are currently taking prescription drugs to deal with depression or anxiety, however, don’t abruptly stop taking them or replace them with essential oils without your doctor’s okay.

Massage and bath oils are probably the most relaxing forms of antidepressant aromatherapy. If you wish to make your environment more uplifting at home or at work, try using an aromatherapy room spray, or put the essential oils in an aromatherapy diffuser, potpourri cooker, or a pan of simmering water.

You can make a constant companion of your favorite oil, or of a blend of oils from the following list, by carrying them in a small vial (see our article on Aromatherapy Chest Congestion Relief for instructions for making a nasal inhaler). Then, when you need a lift, just take a whiff.

Essential oils for relieving anxiety and depression: bergamot, cedarwood, cinnamon, clary sage, cypress, geranium, jasmine, lavender, lemon, marjoram, neroli, orange, sandalwood, rose, ylang ylang

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

Uplifting Formula Combine all the ingredients. Use as a massage oil, add 1 or 2 teaspoons to your bath, or add 1 teaspoon to a foot bath. For an equally uplifting room or facial spritzer, substitute the same amount of water for the vegetable oil in this formula. Put the water formula in a spray bottle, and spritz or sniff throughout the day as needed. 6 drops bergamot oil

3 drops petitgrain oil

3 drops geranium oil

1 drop neroli (expensive, so optional)

2 ounces vegetable oil Read More