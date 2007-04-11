" " Aromatherapy is the use of various fragrances to improve health and general well being.

Aroma means scent, and therapy means treatment. Aromatherapy, then, is the use of the fragrant parts of aromatic plants to improve your health and general well being. First, of course, aromatherapy offers pure enjoyment. Taking a whiff of a spice in your kitchen or a bouquet of flowers is fundamental aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy has many other benefits, too. Inhaling the appropriate fragrance can reduce stress, lift a depression, hasten a good night's sleep, soothe your soul, or give you more energy. Aromatherapy is already helping office workers stay alert while doing repetitive mental tasks. And hospitals are experimenting with using aromatherapy to help patients relax so that other healing modalities can do their job.Massaging aromatic oils into your skin is another way to benefit from aromatherapy. That's because essential oils, the compounds responsible for a plant's fragrance, offer a multitude of healing benefits in addition to their individual scents. A pungent liniment such as Chinese Tiger Balm, for instance, eases aches and pains. And the latest fragrant shampoos and body oils will improve the health of your complexion and hair while at the same time inducing a particular mood. Aromatherapy, then, is very versatile and can be used in many different ways to treat a wide range of physical and emotional problems.Aromatherapy is so easy to use! Who wouldn't welcome a prescription to bathe with scented oils or to receive an aromatic massage? In the articles below, you will learn the basics of aromatherapy, how to use aromatherapy, profiles of essential oils that can be used therapeutically, and common conditions that can be treated by using aromatherapy.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.