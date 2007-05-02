How to Treat Common Conditions With Aromatherapy

" " Massage is the most common -- and the safest -- way to use essentially oils. As a result, most our aromatherapy remedies feature massage oils.

The following simple aromatherapy treatments are for relatively minor problems that you would normally treat at home. The treatment recipes in the links below were designed so that you can start making your own aromatherapy preparations after buying only a few essential oils. The proportions have been carefully chosen to make the product both very therapeutic and pleasant to smell.

Many remedies in the links below are used as a massage or bath oil. That’s because the safest way to use essential oils is externally and in a diluted state. You should never ingest them. Massage techniques vary -- some cover the whole body while others work on only a part of it. Acupressure is an example of a method that requires very little, if any, massage oil. Techniques such as Swedish massage and lymphatic massage call for repeated applications of massage oil.

Advertisement

If you find yourself using a tablespoon of massage oil or more at one session, use half the amount of essential oils in the recipe. Remember, the best aromatherapy is achieved when the fragrance is subtle, not overpowering. Cut the amount of essential oils in half when the aromatherapy product will be used on the elderly, children younger than 12 years of age, or someone who is very ill or frail.

Good judgment and common sense are the most important ingredients to use when self-prescribing and treating. Sometimes ailments that seem relatively minor can actually be indications of far more troubling problems. It’s a good idea to get professional advice whenever you are in doubt about what you have or how to treat it. Also, don’t abandon your prescription drugs in favor of aromatherapy treatments unless you get professional advice that it will be safe to do so.

Aromatherapy can be a valuable healing tool; however, not all illnesses can be treated with essential oils. Conditions such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and multiple sclerosis are not candidates for aromatherapy treatment because they require much more extensive therapy than offered by aromatic chemicals.

You can, however, use aromatherapy to relieve many of the symptoms caused by the above disorders, such as the circulation problems that occur with diabetes and the water retention resulting from kidney disease. Aromatherapy is also an excellent way to help you deal with stress, which often compromises physical and emotional well-being and even triggers many seemingly unrelated disorders.

Aromatherapy will also go a long way toward boosting your own ability to handle the overall problem by helping you handle the stress. The conditions listed below are a good guide to and indication of the kind of ailments best treated by aromatherapy.