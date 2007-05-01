Aromatherapy Insomnia Cures

Lack of sleep is a problem for millions of Americans. Feeling tired is only one of its difficulties. Sleep deprivation can eventually lead to chronic agitation, depression, dizziness, and headaches. Once you begin to get a good night’s sleep, it’s possible that most of these will clear up. For general soothing and relaxation, try jasmine or marjoram. For insomnia due to mental agitation or overwork, try clary sage or rose.

One of the most relaxing treatments for children -- or anyone -- before bed is a warm lavender and chamomile essential oil bath. For complete relaxation, follow the bath with an aromatherapy massage. Even a simple back or foot rub often does the trick.

You can also send children off to dreamland with a “dilly pillow.” This is a small herb-filled pillow of lavender, hops, melissa, chamomile, and dill. European children used to regularly sleep with these pillows, while adults often slept on pillows stuffed simply with dried hops. Unlike most herbs, hops actually gets better with age, since exposure to air increases its sedative effects. So you don’t have to worry about it losing potency if you keep it in a pillowcase!

Essential oils for insomnia: bergamot, chamomile, clary sage, frankincense, jasmine, lavender, marjoram, rose, sandalwood, ylang ylang

Aromatherapy Insomnia Treatments ZZZZ Formula 15 drops bergamot oil

10 drops lavender oil

10 drops sandalwood oil

3 drops frankincense (expensive, so optional)

2 drops ylang ylang oil

4 ounces vegetable oil Combine the ingredients and use as a massage oil, or put 2 teaspoons in your bath. Feeling extravagant? Then add 2 drops of your choice of an expensive essential oil such as jasmine or rose. Without the vegetable oil, this recipe is suitable for use in an aromatherapy diffuser, simmering pan of water, or potpourri cooker. Treat yourself every night before bed as a surefire way to drift sweetly off to the Land of Nod. Read More