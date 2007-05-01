Aromatherapy Joint Pain Relief

A liniment heats the skin and underlying muscles and joints to relieve pain. The base of a liniment may be either rubbing alcohol or an edible alcohol such as vodka. If you do use rubbing alcohol, remember that it is toxic to drink, so label it accordingly. Alcohol is cooling and quickly evaporates, leaving no oily residue. Occasionally, though, a person will prefer using a vegetable oil base, making the liniment more like a concentrated massage oil. Oil heats up faster and will stay on the skin longer, making it better for massages.

Essential oils such as cinnamon, peppermint, and clove give a liniment its heating action. All skin-heating preparations, including Tiger Balm and White Flower Oil, contain peppermint and/or camphor, which stimulate both hot and cold reactions in nerve endings in the skin. The brain registers these sensations at the same time. The contrast between the two messages makes a liniment seem much hotter than it really is.

The most effective liniments also contain muscle-relaxing and inflammation-reducing essential oils such as rosemary, marjoram, and lavender. They penetrate into the skin to work directly on the muscle.

For arthritis, rheumatism, and other inflammatory conditions, use chamomile, marjoram, birch, and ginger in a massage oil. These same oils can also be added to a pain-relieving bath. For arthritic hands or feet, try a daily hand or foot bath.

Essential oils for joint pain: birch, chamomile, clove, cypress, fir, ginger, juniper berry, marjoram, peppermint, rosemary

Essential oils for heating liniments: cinnamon, clove, eucalyptus, peppermint

Aromatherapy Joint Pain Treatment Liniment 8 drops eucalyptus oil

8 drops peppermint oil

8 drops rosemary oil

4 drops cinnamon leaf oil

4 drops juniper berry oil

4 drops marjoram oil

2 ounces alcohol (either rubbing or vodka) Mix ingredients. Shake or stir a few times daily for three days to disperse the essential oils in the alcohol. This formula is stronger than a typical massage oil, so don’t use it over a large area of the body. Instead, concentrate on painful joints. It will also work well as a warm-up liniment before exercising or heavy physical work to help prevent muscles from cramping or becoming stiff. If preferred, the alcohol in this recipe can be replaced with a vegetable oil. Use several times a day as needed. Read More