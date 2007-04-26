Aromatherapy: Myrrh

Myrrh has been used in aromatherapy since antiquity as an incense to inspire prayer and meditation and to fortify the spirit. This small, scrubby, spiny tree from the semidesert regions of the Middle East and North East Africa is not very handsome, but it makes up for its looks with the precious gum it exudes.

An important trade item for several thousand years, myrrh was a primary ingredient in ancient cosmetics and incenses. The Egyptians mummified their dead with it, while other cultures burned it in cremations. Believed to comfort sorrow, its name means “bitter tears.” This may also refer to the bitter-tasting myrrh sap, which oozes in tearlike drops when the tree’s bark is cut. Myrrh was added to wine by both the Greeks and Hebrews to heighten their sensual awareness. The yellow to amber-colored essential oil is distilled from the gum and frequently added to toothpastes and gum preparations to help alleviate mouth ulcers, gum inflammation, and infection.

Principal constituents of myrrh: Pinene, dipentene, heerabolene, limonene, cadinene, formic acid, acetic acid, myrrholic acid, eugenol, cinnamaldehyde, cuminaldehyde, plus resins

Scent of myrrh: It has a warm, spicy, bitter odor, with smoky and musky undertones.

Therapeutic properties of myrrh: Antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal, decongestant, astringent; heals wounds, brings on menstruation

Uses for myrrh: Myrrh is an expensive but effective treatment for chapped, cracked, or aged skin, eczema, bruises, infection, varicose veins, ringworm, and athlete’s foot. Included in many ointments, it dries weepy wounds. It is a specific remedy for mouth and gum disease and is found in many oral preparations, as it fights candida infections such as thrush. It is very helpful applied on herpes sores and blisters: Add it to a lip balm, using about 25 drops per ounce. Lozenges or syrup containing myrrh treat coughs. As an additional bonus, it increases the activity of the immune system. Herbalists and aromatherapists use myrrh to gradually regulate an overactive thyroid. It can also increase menstrual flow.

Warnings about myrrh: Due to a possible increase of thyroid activity, do not use myrrh if you have an overactive thyroid.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

