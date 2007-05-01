Aromatherapy Sore Throat Cure

A bacterial infection or lots of singing, talking, or yelling can cause a sore throat. At times, the throat can be so inflamed and painful that it becomes difficult to swallow. If the inflammation is in the voice box, you can easily come down with laryngitis, in which your voice is reduced to a hoarse whisper or it even may become impossible to talk at all.

For centuries, European singers have known the secret to preserving their voices with aromatherapy and herbal remedies. Their most popular sore throat and laryngitis cure is to gargle with a marjoram herb tea that has been sweetened with honey. You can use the essential oil of marjoram to make a similar remedy. As both an antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, it is a good choice. Other essential oils or herb teas to use as a gargle are sage, hyssop, and thyme, all of which kill bacterial infections.

Any of these essential oils can easily be gargled or sprayed into the throat. This brings the antibacterial and soothing essential oils into direct contact with the bacteria responsible for causing a sore throat or laryngitis. In an emergency, a few drops of essential oil diluted in two ounces of water may also be used. In addition, try a neck wrap as described below. This is especially good to use if your glands are swollen or your neck is stiff.

Both lavender and eucalyptus work so well in an aromatherapy steam to recover your voice that you must remind yourself to not overstress it until your throat fully recovers. And don’t forget the old standard of a hot drink made with fresh lemon juice and honey.

Essential oils for sore throat: bergamot, eucalyptus, lavender, lemon, marjoram, sage, sandalwood, tea tree, thyme

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

Aromatherapy Sore Throat Treatment Throat Spray or Gargle 4 drops marjoram oil

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 teaspoon salt Combine ingredients. Shake well to dissolve the salt and disperse the oils before spraying or gargling. Gargle every half hour at first and then several times a day. Neck Wrap 2 drops lavender oil

2 drops bergamot oil

1 drop tea tree oil

2 cups hot water Mix the water with the essential oils. While still warm, soak a soft cloth, preferably flannel, in the water and wring it out. Wrap it around the neck. Cover with a towel (thin enough to be comfortable) to hold in the heat. Remove before it becomes cold. Use throughout the day as often as you wish. Read More