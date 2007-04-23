Essential Oils 101

" " Understanding how essential oils are extracted from plants can help you understand which ones and what quality you need.

In order to be an educated consumer and purchase good quality essential oils for aromatherapy, you need to understand how an essential oil is extracted from the plant as well as what differentiates a good quality essential oil from a poor quality one. You can't tell just by looking. But using a high quality oil is essential to achieving maximum healing benefits from your aromatherapy treatments. And, in the long run, buying high quality oils will be easier on your pocketbook, too.

In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about essential oils so that you can understand exactly what you are looking at during your next shopping trip for aromatherapy supplies. We'll begin on the next page by showing you how essential oils are made.

