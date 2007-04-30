How to Treat Eye Strain With Aromatherapy

Eye strain is common in this day of computers and sight-intensive desk jobs. Of course, essential oils should never go directly into the eye, even when diluted. However, you can ease eye discomfort with either a cold or warm compress.

For most eye problems -- such as sties or inflammation -- use essential oils such as lavender or chamomile because they will reduce the swelling. To create a compress, follow the suggestions for making a compress for headaches in the article How to Get Rid of a Headache With Aromatherapy. For eyestrain, use a warm compress. To reduce inflammation, including that early-morning eye puffiness, try a cold compress. If you have the time, relax with the compress on your eyes for at least five minutes, although even a couple of minutes will provide some benefit.

A quick treatment for eyestrain that is especially handy when traveling is chamomile tea bags. Because the smell of chamomile is soothing and relaxing, too, you will receive an additional aromatherapy treatment to relieve the stress of the road.

Essential oils for eyestrain and inflammation: chamomile, lavender

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

Aromatherapy Eye Tea Bag Treatment Eye Tea 2 bags of chamomile tea Steep the tea bags for a few minutes in a couple tablespoons of hot water, as if making a very strong tea. For a warm treatment, let the bags cool just enough so that it is comfortable, or for a cool treatment, cool the bags to at least to room temperature. Lie down and place a tea bag over each eye, then cover with a soft cloth. Use as often as you like. Read More