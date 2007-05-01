How to Treat Menopause With Aromatherapy

Not all women experience problems at menopause. But those who do will find aromatherapy at least part of the answer to them. Ideally it will be used in combination with a complete herbal program. Menopause symptoms include hot flashes, bone fragility, confusion, depression, and a dry, less elastic vagina with a thinner lining -- all thought to be caused by the erratic activity or insufficiency of hormones.

Several essential oils that contain hormonelike substances related to estrogen are helpful during menopause. These include clary sage, anise, fennel, cypress, angelica, coriander, sage, and to a lesser degree, basil. Such essential oils, along with peppermint and lemon, will help relieve hot flashes. Since essential oils go right through the skin, applying them to fatty areas of the body where hormones are manufactured and stored will create the most direct effect. Of course, any massage is itself very therapeutic. A bath is also a wonderful way to receive the benefits of these oils.

Geranium, neroli, and lavender are balance hormones and also help modify menopausal symptoms. They are traditionally used in European face creams to reduce aging and wrinkles. As a rejuvenation cream, these oils not only perk up a dry complexion, they make a good cream to counter vaginal dryness. Add some vitamin E oil, which improves the strength and flexibility of the vaginal lining while quickly healing abrasions that can occur during intercourse when the lining is too dry. In addition to aromatherapy, try dietary and herbal treatments to alleviate some of menopause’s unpleasant symptoms.

Essential oils that affect estrogen and balance hormones: cypress, geranium, lavender, neroli, rose, clary sage

Essential oils that ease hot flashes: clary sage, lemon, peppermint

Essential oils for emotional ups and downs: chamomile, jasmine, neroli

Kathi Keville is director of the American Herb Association and editor of the American Herb Association Quarterly newsletter. A writer, photographer, consultant, and teacher specializing in aromatherapy and herbs for over 25 years, she has written several books, including Aromatherapy: The Complete Guide to the Healing Art and Pocket Guide to Aromatherapy, and has written over 150 articles for such magazines as New Age Journal, The Herb Companion, and New Herbal Remedies.

Aromatherapy Menopause Treatment Menopause Body Oil 6 drops lemon oil

5 drops geranium oil

2 drops clary sage oil

1 drop angelica oil

1 drop jasmine oil

2 ounces vegetable oil or body lotion Combine the ingredients. Use at least once a day as a massage oil, in a lotion, or in a bath (add 2 teaspoons to the bathwater). If this formula is too oily for you, add the same essential oils to 2 ounces of a commercial body lotion instead. The best type to use is an unscented, basic lotion that contains ingredients that are as natural as possible. Read More