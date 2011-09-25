Chamomile: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Chamomile is a calming herbal remedy for upset stomach, cramps and the stomach flu.

Peter Rabbit's mother gave him chamomile tea when he was feeling ill, and maybe your mother brewed you a cup of this soothing herbal remedy to help ease your tummy troubles too. Chamomile is, indeed, an excellent choice for stomachaches.

Several different plants are called chamomile but not all belong to the Matricaria genus. English or Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile, formerly called Anthemis nobilis), for example, is a different species, yet it shares many of German chamomile's chemical constituents and, therefore, many of its actions. Though they may have very different Latin names, if the plants have the same taste, color, and aroma as Matricaria chamomilla, they likely have a similar action.

Uses of Chamomile

The genus Matricaria is derived from the Latin matrix, meaning "womb," most likely because chamomile is widely used to treat such gynecologic complaints as menstrual cramps and sleep disorders related to premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Chamomile has been found to contain fairly strong antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory constituents and is particularly effective in treating stomach and intestinal cramps.

Chamomile, or more specifically, typically the tops gathered in the early stages of flowering, reduces cramping and spastic pain in the bowels and also relieves excessive gas and bloating in the intestines. It is often used to relieve irritable bowel syndrome, nausea, and gastroenteritis (what we usually call stomach flu). Chamomile is also an excellent calming agent, well suited for irritable babies and restless children. Moreover, most children tolerate its taste.

Chamomile also can help a child fall asleep. Chamomile is calming to adults as well, but don't hesitate to sip it throughout the day -- its relaxing effects do not interfere with activities such as driving a car or completing difficult tasks, as is the case with prescription sedatives. Chamomile is an ideal choice for those with ulcers or other stomach problems aggravated by anxiety. Muscle pain that results from stress and worry is another indication for chamomile. Twitching and tics in muscles may respond to chamomile tea or other chamomile medications.

Chamomile is valued as an antimicrobial agent. A German study found that the herb inactivates bacterial toxins. Small quantities of chamomile oil inhibit staphylococcal and streptococcal strains of bacteria. You can drink chamomile tea combined with other antimicrobials, such as thyme, echinacea, and goldenseal, for internal infections. You can use chamomile topically, too, to treat infections and inflammations.

In the next section, you will learn how to prepare chamomile for herbal remedies and some of the potentially dangerous side effects.

