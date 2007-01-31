Cramp Bark: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Cramp bark can help treat menstrual cramps and other organs, such as muscles and the intestines.

Cramp bark's low-growing shrub has thick shiny leaves and, on some species, dark shiny berries. Often used as ornamental shrubbery, the berries also have been eaten as a substitute for cranberries. But the plant isn't all cramp bark and no bite. This beautiful shrub also is valuable as a medicinal tool -- its root, dug in summer or fall, is used as a herbal remedy to treat cramps.

Cramp Bark

As its name implies, cramp bark is useful to ease uterine cramps. But as a muscle relaxant, it also affects other organs, including the intestines and the skeletal muscles. Cramp bark is considered the most potent uterine antispasmodic of the various Viburnum species because it contains more of the antispasmodic constituent scopoletin.

Cramp bark also contains more antispasmodic volatile oils than other species. Cramp bark usually works rapidly for simple menstrual cramps. If it fails to relieve symptoms, the discomfort is probably not due to uterine muscle spasm but to inflammation or irritation of the uterus or ovaries, endometrial infection, or cysts. Cramp bark's close relative, black haw, also is useful for uterine cramps, congestion, and irritation in the uterus and ovaries with radiating pains, and may be better indicated for those types of complaints.

Cramp bark has been used to halt contractions during premature labor. It has also been used in the last trimester of pregnancy to build up uterine muscles and ensure an easy labor. Be sure to consult with an experienced herbalist or naturopathic physician before taking any botanicals during pregnancy.

The antispasmodic constituents in cramp bark also may lower blood pressure by relaxing vessel walls. When taken in large dosages (30 drops or more every two or three hours), cramp bark may reduce leg cramps, muscle spasms, or pain from a stiff neck.

Cramp Bark Preparations and Dosage

Bark is peeled from the root and dried for decoction or made into an alcohol or glycerin tincture.

Tincture: A typical dosage is 30 to 60 drops an hour for acute muscle spasm. For dysmenorrhea (painful menstruation), cramp bark seems to work best when taken frequently. Start with 1/2 dropperful every half hour until an effect is noted, then every one to three hours. Reduce the dosage as symptoms abate.

If your menstrual cycles are regular, you can use a cramp bark preparation three to four times a day starting the day before the usual onset of cramps. Don't take cramp bark during the entire cycle for menstrual cramps, however; use it only as you need it.

Cramp Bark Precautions and Warnings

Cramp bark is harmless in regular doses. Do not use if you have a sensitivity to aspirin.

Cramp Bark Side Effects

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea have been reported with large doses (60 drops or more taken hourly). Even this large dose, however, is often tolerated with no side effects or problems. People sensitive to aspirin also may be sensitive to cramp bark.

Jennifer Brett, N.D. is director of the Acupuncture Institute for the University of Bridgeport, where she also serves on the faculty for the College of Naturopathic Medicine. A recognized leader in her field with an extensive background in treating a wide variety of disorders utilizing nutritional and botanical remedies, Dr. Brett has appeared on WABC TV (NYC) and on Good Morning America to discuss utilizing herbs for health.

