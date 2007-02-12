We all know how important it is to pass stool every day, but there is too much of a good thing. Something is amiss in the digestive tract if bowel movements are soft, unformed, and liquid or more frequent than three times a day. Herbal remedies can do wonders for the digestive tract, especially diarrhea.

About Diarrhea

More often than not, diarrhea is caused by mild bouts of food-borne illness, or food poisoning. Many viruses often cause mild diarrhea as well.

Other causes of diarrhea include eating too much of a particular food, such as fresh fruit; eating foods to which one is allergic or intolerant, such as milk products; or having intestinal disorders such as colitis or irritable bowel syndrome.

If the large intestine, or colon, allows food residue to pass through quickly, moisture and nutrients do not get absorbed. Sometimes the colon will even draw water from the body to help it hastily get rid of unwanted feces. Either can leave you dehydrated and lacking important minerals.

Herbal Remedies for Diarrhea

The roots of Oregon grape and goldenseal contain berberine, an antimicrobial that may be effective against harmful food-borne bacteria, and other alkaloids. They also appear to decrease colon secretion, helping decrease diarrhea. Their immune-stimulating action will help many people who have viral diarrhea as well. These herbs are often used to treat even serious cases of diarrhea when supervised by a knowledgeable health care provider. They can be taken as tea or tincture. Blackberry roots are another good diarrhea remedy.

Bilberry also has mild antimicrobial properties, plus it is an astringent and helps to tone the muscles of the colon. Eat the berries or syrup made from them or drink an infusion from the leaves. Fresh bilberries or their close cousins, blueberries, may worsen diarrhea, but dried berries are an excellent remedy for it.

We've only scratched the surface of the herbal remedies for diarrhea. Go to the next page to learn about more options.

