Hops: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International Hops are used in herbal remedies for digestive stimulation, anxiety, insomnia and menopausal symptoms.

The Pilgrims brought hops to Massachusetts, and its cultivation quickly spread through the colonies to as far south as Virginia. Hops can be grown as a garden plant and, like the grape, it's a quick-growing and quick-spreading vine. Most hops grown in the United States are used in the brewing of beer. Hops are also used for several herbal remedies, including digestive stimulation and relieving anxiety, insomnia and menopausal symptoms.

Uses of Hops

Hops are perhaps best known for their use as a bitter agent in brewing beer. But hops also are a nerve sedative and hormonal agent. Because they promote stomach secretions, bitter herbs are good digestive tonics. The bitter principles in hops are particularly useful for indigestion aggravated by stress or insufficient stomach acid and for gassiness and sour burping. Research has shown that hops also may help the body metabolize natural toxins, such as those produced by bacteria.

Hops contain plant estrogens, and women who harvest hops flowers for an extended time sometimes develop menstrual-cycle abnormalities. Its estrogenic constituents make this plant useful in treating menopausal complaints, such as insomnia and hot flashes.

You also may use hops for anxiety and nervous complaints or for indigestion and cramps resulting from anxiety. Use the tincture or tea before bed if you experience insomnia.

