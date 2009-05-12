" " Today, horny goat weed (pictured above) is available in tablet, capsule and tea forms. iStockphoto.com /Brandon Blinkenberg

If you think you can guess what horny goat weed is used for based on its name, you're probably right. This supplement is thought to remedy erectile dysfunction and offset low sex drives. And its uses may not end there. As with many supplements, proponents recommend it in the treatment of a slew of conditions.

While horny goat weed is a relatively new phenomenon in the United States, its existence in other countries goes back centuries. Chinese medicine has been studying and using the plant -- known there as yin yang huo -- for hundreds of years. It's even said that a Chinese goat herder was the first person to recognize the plant's potential. According to legend, he noticed an increase in his herd's sexual activity after the goats fed on the plant.

Horny goat weed is part of the genus Epimedium, and it's a native plant in several parts of China. It also grows in other regions of Asia, including Korea. In different parts of the world, it's also known as barrenwort, Bishop's Hat, epimedium, inyokaku and herba epimedii [sources: Blue Shield of California, Brahic, Reedy].

With time, horny goat weed has made its way across the globe, gaining attention far beyond its homeland. Its effects and uses haven't been thoroughly studied, but its possible versatility has made the supplement quite a few fans. Today, it's available in tablet, capsule and tea forms.

