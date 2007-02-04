Horsetail: Herbal Remedies

The Latin root equis and common name horsetail refer to this primitive plant's thin, branchlike leaves, which resemble the coarse hair of a horse's tail. Its other common name, scouring rush, derives from the tough plant's use as a natural scouring pad for pots and pans.

Uses of Horsetail

Horsetail is used medicinally to treat bladder infections and bladder weakness. Adults who experience occasional nocturnal incontinence (bed-wetting) may benefit from using horsetail preparations. The herb relieves a persistent urge to urinate.

Horsetail is classified as a diuretic, but sources differ as to its strength in this regard. Horsetail tea or tincture may help people who experience edema (fluid buildup) in the legs caused by such conditions as rheumatoid arthritis and circulatory problems.

Because it contains silica and minerals, horsetail often is used to strengthen bone, hair, and fingernails -- parts of the body that require high mineral levels. You may drink horsetail tea every day -- for no longer than a month -- if you've broken a bone. Horsetail also may be used by those who have wounds that do not heal well.

Keep reading to learn about horsetail warnings and preparations, including directions of how to make horsetail tea.

Horesetail Preparations and Warnings

Like all herbs, there are some precautions you should take before using horsetail medicinally.

Horsetail Preparations and Dosage

The young shoots are gathered early in the spring and eaten like asparagus, or they are dried and tinctured. Don't gather horsetail late in the season because its silica levels will be too high. Silica then acts like sand in the body and is particularly irritating to the kidneys. For such chronic conditions as osteoporosis and other bone-thinning diseases, take horsetail for a week, then abstain for a week or two before resuming use.

Tincture: Most people can tolerate 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of horsetail tincture, two to five times a day. But don't take horsetail for longer than a month.

Horsetail Precautions and Warnings

Avoid horsetail if you have high blood pressure. Some cases of high blood pressure are due to kidney abnormalities (a condition called renal hypertension), and horsetail can irritate the kidneys. Those who have a family history of silica kidney stones also should avoid horsetail. Horsetail may make breast milk less palatable to nursing infants. Ask herb suppliers where they gathered their horsetail. Make sure it doesn't come from roadsides or other possibly polluted environments. Horsetail is known to concentrate heavy metals and other toxins in its leaves.

Side Effects of Horsetail

There are no reported serious side effects or toxicities. Kidney irritation could occur with long-term, repetitive, and frequent use. Limit its use to one month at a time, or stop for one week every three weeks when taking this herb. Prolonged intake can interfere with normal vitamin B1 (thiamin) metabolism. A related plant, marsh horsetail (E. palustre), contains a poisonous ingredient and should be avoided. There are reports that some batches of horsetail (E. arvense) have been contaminated with E. palustre.

Jennifer Brett, N.D. is director of the Acupuncture Institute for the University of Bridgeport, where she also serves on the faculty for the College of Naturopathic Medicine. A recognized leader in her field with an extensive background in treating a wide variety of disorders utilizing nutritional and botanical remedies, Dr. Brett has appeared on WABC TV (NYC) and on Good Morning America to discuss utilizing herbs for health.

