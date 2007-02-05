Lavender: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International Lavender is used in herbal remedies for respiratory issues and to ease nervous tension.

Lavender has been cherished for centuries for its sweet, relaxing perfume. Its name comes from the Latin root lavare, meaning "to wash," since lavender was frequently used in soaps and hair rinses.

Uses of Lavender

Besides its importance as a fragrance, lavender is considered calming to those with nervous tension. Lavender oil is sometimes rubbed into the temples for head pain, added to bath water for an anxiety-reducing bath, or put on a cotton ball and placed inside a pillowcase to treat insomnia. Lavender flowers are added to tea formulas for a pleasing, soothing aroma; the tea is sipped throughout the day to ease nervous tension. Lavender has a mildly sedating action and also is a weak antispasmodic for muscular tension, specifically relaxing the large muscles in the back.

Lavender also may alleviate gas and bloating in intestines, as most herbs high in volatile oils are reported to do. One of lavender's volatile oils, linalool, has been found to relax the bronchial passages, reducing inflammatory and allergic reactions. Lavender is sometimes included in asthma, cough, and other respiratory formulas. Linalool is also credited as an expectorant and antiseptic.

Keep reading to learn about lavender warning and preparations, including tips on using lavender essential oil.

