Oregon Grape: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Oregon grape can be used in a number of herbal remedies to improve circulation and liver function.

Although Oregon grape is not a true grape, it does grow in Oregon. It is indigenous to the temperate rain forests of the Pacific Northwest. The lovely shrub displays bright yellow flowers in the spring and spreads by underground stems known as rhizomes. The tree produces deep purple berries, and its dark green leaves turn bronze, crimson, or purple in the fall.

Uses of Oregon Grape

Berberis preparations are used extensively in herbal remedies for infections and to improve digestion and liver function: Oregon grape improves the flow of blood to the liver and acts as a bitter tonic, stimulating the flow of bile and intestinal secretions. For these reasons, Oregon grape is often used to treat jaundice, hepatitis, poor intestinal tone and function, and general gastrointestinal dysfunction. The berberine alkaloid, a constituent of Oregon grape, has been shown to be of benefit for some patients with cirrhosis of the liver.

Oregon grape is also useful to treat colds, flu, and numerous infections. In the lab, it has been shown to kill or suppress the growth of some of the nastiest pathogens (disease-causing microbes): Candida and other fungi, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, E. coli, Entamoeba histolytica, Trichomonas vaginalis, Giardia lamblia, Vibrio cholerae, and numerous others. Berberine inhibits the ability of bacteria to attach to human cells, which helps prevent and treat infections. And some animal studies suggest that Oregon grape root also can boost the effectiveness of common antibiotics. Herbalists recommend it as an eyewash (because it must be highly diluted, don't try to make the eye preparations yourself), as a vaginal douche, or topically as a skin wash. The tincture is used to treat eczema, acne, herpes, and psoriasis. Oregon grape is an effective alternative to antibiotics in many situations. Check with your naturopathic physician or herbalist regarding the treatment of infectious conditions.

Keep reading to learn about preparations and warnings for Oregon grape.

