Shepherd's Purse: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Shepherd's purse is used to stop heavy bleeding and hemorrhaging.

The shape of the shepherd's purse fruit, resembling the purses that Europeans once hung from their belts, gave this herb its name. Shepherd's purse can be found almost anywhere in the world, donning its white flowers throughout the year.

Its availability is just one of shepherd's purse's helpful qualities. It can help regulate blood flow and is often used as a herbal remedy to treat regular bleeding disorders, such as heavy periods.

Uses for Shepherd's Purse

Shepherd's purse is used to stop heavy bleeding and hemorrhaging, particularly from the uterus. When taken internally, shepherd's purse can reduce heavy menstrual periods, and it has been used to treat postpartum hemorrhage.

Still, it is considered most effective for the treatment of chronic uterine bleeding disorders, including uterine bleeding due to the presence of a fibroid tumor. Shepherd's purse has also been used internally to treat cases of blood in the urine and bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract, such as with bleeding ulcers.

An astringent agent, shepherd's purse constricts blood vessels, thereby reducing blood flow. Shepherd's purse is also thought to cause the uterine muscle to contract, which also helps reduce bleeding. There is still much to learn about this herb.

When used topically, shepherd's purse is applied to lacerations and traumatic injuries of the skin to stop bleeding and promote healing. Herbalists also use the herb topically for eczema and rashes of the skin. In the next section, we'll discuss ways to prepare shepherd's purse.

