Slippery Elm: Herbal Remedies

Slippery elm helps heal internal mucosal tissues, including the stomach, vagina, and esophagus.

Aptly named, this tree is truly slippery -- but it is also elusive in another way. Once used widely by American settlers, many wild slippery elm trees have succumbed to Dutch elm disease, making the trees less plentiful than they once were.

Fortunately, slippery elms have not been lost forever: You can buy slippery elm products in health food stores. It has many uses, including as a popular herb used in herbal remedies to treat inflammations.

Uses for Slippery Elm

The species name fulva means "tawny" or "pale yellow" and refers to the light color of the pleasant-smelling powdered bark. Added to water, the powdered bark becomes a soothing mucilage. The mucilage moistens and soothes, while the herb's tannins are astringent, making slippery elm ideal to soothe inflammations, reduce swelling, and heal damaged tissues.

Mucilage is the most abundant constituent of slippery elm bark, but the tree also contains starch, sugar, calcium, iodine, bromine, amino acids, and traces of manganese and zinc. Many people eat slippery elm to soothe and nourish the body.

Slippery elm helps heal internal mucosal tissues, such as the stomach, vagina, and esophagus. It is often recommended as a restorative herb for people who suffer from prolonged flu, stomach upset, chronic indigestion, and resulting malnutrition. You can use slippery elm to soothe ulcers and stomach inflammation, irritated intestines, vaginal inflammation, sore throat, coughs, and a hoarse voice.

