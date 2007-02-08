Yellow Dock: Herbal Remedies

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Yellow dock roots are used to improve slow digestion complications, such as acne, headaches and constipation.

Yellow dock is a short-lived perennial, so it is key to gather the herb in the early spring or late fall. It can be a valuable item used in herbal remedies to treat constipation and other digestive issues.

If you're suffering from digestion issues or stomach acid deficiencies, yellow dock can be a helpful dietary addition. Solving such deficiencies is especially important because digestive problems can prevent your body from getting enough protein and minerals.

Uses of Yellow Dock

Yellow dock is commonly used as a laxative in cases of maldigestion (diminished ability to digest foods) and low stomach acid. Stomach acid helps dissolve the food you eat and break it down into simple chemical compounds the body can use.

When there is a dysfunction in the digestive system, such as reduced stomach acid, your body is less able to absorb the protein and minerals in foods and to eliminate waste products. Rumex species stimulate intestinal secretions, which have a mild laxative effect and help to eliminate waste. They can also help bring stomach acids to normal levels. Yellow dock also promotes the flow of bile from the liver and gallbladder, which appears to facilitate the absorption of minerals.

Like dandelion and burdock roots, yellow dock roots and preparations are used to improve conditions related to a sluggish digestive system, such as liver dysfunction, acne, headaches, and constipation. Because it improves absorption of nutrients, yellow dock is used to treat anemia and poor hair, fingernail, and skin quality.

All the docks are recommended for anemia resulting from an iron deficiency because, in addition to their ability to improve the absorption of iron from the intestines, they contain some iron. The docks are high in bioflavonoids, which help strengthen capillaries. The early spring and summer leaves of yellow dock can be added to soups to instead of other greens, such as spinach.

In the next section, you will learn how to prepare yellow dock for herbal remedies and some of the potentially dangerous side effects.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.Before engaging in any complementary medical technique, including the use of natural or herbal remedies, you should be aware that many of these techniques have not been evaluated in scientific studies.   Use of these remedies in connection with over the counter or prescription medications can cause severe adverse reactions. Often, only limited information is available about their safety and effectiveness. Each state and each discipline has its own rules about whether practitioners are required to be professionally licensed. If you plan to visit a practitioner, it is recommended that you choose one who is licensed by a recognized national organization and who abides by the organization's standards. It is always best to speak with your primary health care provider before starting any new therapeutic technique.

Yellow Dock Preparations and Dosage

Yellow Dock can be very helpful to those with sluggish or problematic digestion issues; however, it can also irrate digestive systems. Care should be taken when using herbal remedies containing yellow dock.

Dry the roots for teas or powder and encapsulate them. The roots, and occasionally the leaves, can also be made into tinctures. Some suggestions for preparing yellow dock are below.

Herbal Tea: Drink several cups each day for one to two months to treat anemia.

Tincture: Take 1/4 to 1 teaspoon every two to eight hours for a few days to treat constipation.

Yellow Dock Precautions and Warnings

Yellow dock contains oxalic acid, which can irritate the intestines of some people. Oxalic acid gives dock a tart, sour flavor, and it has a laxative and stimulating effect on the bowels.

Oxalic acid can inflame the kidneys and intestines and should be avoided entirely by those with severe irritable bowel or kidney disease. Those with irritable digestive systems may react to even small amounts of yellow dock.

Yellow dock also contains anthraquinone glycosides, strong laxative agents. Do not use yellow dock regularly for constipation because it can cause laxative dependence.

Do not use if you have diarrhea or a history of gallbladder attacks. Do not use bitter herbs such as yellow dock or dandelion if you have pain, inflammation, or acidity in the digestive tract.

Side Effects of Yellow Dock

Eating several bowls full of dock salad could create gas, cramping, and diarrhea. Some sensitive individual may be bothered by even small amounts of yellow dock, but a mild laxative effect is the only side effect that most people experience.

Those with irritable bowels should use yellow dock cautiously, discontinuing promptly if the bowels become irritated. If yellow dock does not irritate your system, it can be extremely useful when dealing with a slow digestive system.

Jennifer Brett, N.D. is director of the Acupuncture Institute for the University of Bridgeport, where she also serves on the faculty for the College of Naturopathic Medicine. A recognized leader in her field with an extensive background in treating a wide variety of disorders utilizing nutritional and botanical remedies, Dr. Brett has appeared on WABC TV (NYC) and on Good Morning America to discuss utilizing herbs for health.

