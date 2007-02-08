Yellow Dock: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Yellow dock roots are used to improve slow digestion complications, such as acne, headaches and constipation.

Yellow dock is a short-lived perennial, so it is key to gather the herb in the early spring or late fall. It can be a valuable item used in herbal remedies to treat constipation and other digestive issues.

If you're suffering from digestion issues or stomach acid deficiencies, yellow dock can be a helpful dietary addition. Solving such deficiencies is especially important because digestive problems can prevent your body from getting enough protein and minerals.

Advertisement

Uses of Yellow Dock

Yellow dock is commonly used as a laxative in cases of maldigestion (diminished ability to digest foods) and low stomach acid. Stomach acid helps dissolve the food you eat and break it down into simple chemical compounds the body can use.

When there is a dysfunction in the digestive system, such as reduced stomach acid, your body is less able to absorb the protein and minerals in foods and to eliminate waste products. Rumex species stimulate intestinal secretions, which have a mild laxative effect and help to eliminate waste. They can also help bring stomach acids to normal levels. Yellow dock also promotes the flow of bile from the liver and gallbladder, which appears to facilitate the absorption of minerals.

Like dandelion and burdock roots, yellow dock roots and preparations are used to improve conditions related to a sluggish digestive system, such as liver dysfunction, acne, headaches, and constipation. Because it improves absorption of nutrients, yellow dock is used to treat anemia and poor hair, fingernail, and skin quality.

All the docks are recommended for anemia resulting from an iron deficiency because, in addition to their ability to improve the absorption of iron from the intestines, they contain some iron. The docks are high in bioflavonoids, which help strengthen capillaries. The early spring and summer leaves of yellow dock can be added to soups to instead of other greens, such as spinach.

In the next section, you will learn how to prepare yellow dock for herbal remedies and some of the potentially dangerous side effects.

To learn more about treating common medical conditions at home, try the following links:

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.Before engaging in any complementary medical technique, including the use of natural or herbal remedies, you should be aware that many of these techniques have not been evaluated in scientific studies. Use of these remedies in connection with over the counter or prescription medications can cause severe adverse reactions. Often, only limited information is available about their safety and effectiveness. Each state and each discipline has its own rules about whether practitioners are required to be professionally licensed. If you plan to visit a practitioner, it is recommended that you choose one who is licensed by a recognized national organization and who abides by the organization's standards. It is always best to speak with your primary health care provider before starting any new therapeutic technique.