5 Foods That Are Good for Kids' Teeth

To keep your child from developing tooth decay or gum problems, try yogurt for breakfast or as a snack. The good news is that kids will probably like the taste of yogurt, and it's a healthy snack for the whole body to boot. Yogurt is full of calcium, which is great for growing bones. A study published in the Journal of Oral Dentistry found that kids who eat at least four servings of dairy per week were less likely to get cavities than those who didn't.

Yogurts these days come in all kinds of kid-friendly packaging as well, so you probably won't have a hard time getting them to eat it. Just make sure that if yogurt is your snack of choice, you opt for low-sugar options.

Advertisement