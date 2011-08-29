Oral Care for Kids

Learn all about oral care for kids and get tips on how to handle teething, teeth straightening and other dental issues.

Toothpaste: Too Much of a Good Thing for Kids
How much toothpaste is too much? Turns out, kids just need a little smear.

By Jesslyn Shields

When do babies start teething?
Babies are born with teeth already developing beneath the gum line. But is it possible to predict when they'll break through to the surface?

By Tom Scheve

Should you indulge your child's sweet tooth?
One of the great pleasures of being a kid is enjoying the occasional sweet. But what health issues can this introduce? Should you indulge your child's sweet tooth?

By Brion O'Connor

Do cavities in baby teeth need to be filled?
In the 1970s, the media began reporting that babies who slept with milk bottles got more cavities than those who didn't. But, do cavities in baby teeth need to be filled?

By Katie Lambert

How important are teething tablets?
Some parents swear by teething tablets as a natural remedy for their babies' discomfort. But are they really safe?

By Maria Trimarchi

How to Celebrate Your Baby's First Tooth
Babies probably have more achievements in a year than the average adult has in a decade. But when it comes to the arrival of that first tooth, one thing is certain: It's time to celebrate.

By Jennifer Sellers

How to Remove Your Kid's Tooth Painlessly
Gap-toothed grins are a hallmark of childhood, but should you really pull baby teeth to make way for permanent ones? And can you do it painlessly? We'll give you the scoop in this article.

By Shanna Freeman

What is the dental formula for deciduous teeth?
Dental formulas may seem rather complicated, but they make sense if you know what you're looking for.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Do gaps in baby teeth mean anything?
Lauren Hutton sports a gap-toothed smile. So do David Letterman and former New York Giant Michael Strahan. But what about your kids? Do gaps in baby teeth mean anything?

By Robynne Boyd

In what order do babies' teeth fall out?
Children typically lose their baby teeth in the order they came in -- unless there's a little help from a playground mishap to hurry the process along.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Why do babies grind their teeth?
Babies do lots of things as they sleep. They may gurgle, cry and roll around in their cribs. Some, however, do something that isn't as cute -- they grind their teeth. How dangerous is this little habit?

By Stephanie Watson

How to Get Plaque off Children's Teeth
A generation of kids has grown up often receiving a trophy just for showing up. Similarly, when it's your teeth getting the plaque, that's really nothing to brag about.

By Kevin P. Allen

What if a Child Eats Fluoride Toothpaste?
Children aren't known for their restraint when it comes to downing sweet-tasting stuff, sometimes even toothpaste. If your kid eats toothpaste containing fluoride, there could be reason for concern.

By Bambi Turner

When can you use fluoride toothpaste on toddlers?
Think you don't have to brush your kid's baby teeth? Not true. But is it safe to use toothpaste with fluoride?

By Beth Brindle

5 Great Brushing Teeth Games for Kids
Love it or hate it, brushing your teeth is a twice-daily necessity. Although parents understand this fact of life, plenty of kids rage against the dental hygiene machine. So, try making it more fun for everyone with a few simple games!

By Alia Hoyt

What colors and styles do braces come in?
Braces are no longer a horror to youngsters, and now the treatments are seen as a way to a better, healthier smile. But what colors and styles do braces come in?

By Brion O'Connor

How to Teach Children to Brush Their Teeth
Establishing good oral hygiene habits early on sets your child up for a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums. But what are the best ways to teach kids about brushing and flossing?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Foods That Are Good for Kids' Teeth
There are a lot of great foods out there to benefit children's teeth. Getting them to eat those foods, however, may take some work.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Do young kids need to floss and use mouthwash?
We know flossing -- and even mouthwash -- is for important for adult teeth, but what about kids? When do they need to start flossing?

By Caitlin Uttley

Does your child really need braces?
They're expensive, not attractive and less than comfortable, yet each year, millions of American children are fitted for braces to correct misaligned or crooked teeth. But are braces truly needed?

By Chris Opfer

How to Whiten Teeth with Braces
Got braces? Whitening your teeth may have to wait.

By Terri Briseno

What are smart bracket braces?
Like phones, cars, credit cards and just about everything else, orthodontics are getting smart with new self-ligating and microchip-powered dental braces.

By Chris Opfer

How to Care for Teeth Retainers
A retainer is often a final -- and necessary -- step to fixing issues with your bite or straightening your teeth. How should you take care of yours so it will last as long as you need it?

By Tom Scheve

5 Teeth Straightening Options for Kids
Visits to the orthodontist's office are a rite of passage for many kids. Here are the latest options for straightening your child's teeth.

By Alison Cooper

Can you straighten your kids' teeth without braces?
With the high cost of braces, you may be wondering if there are cheaper or better alternatives out there. We'll investigate.

By Colleen Cancio