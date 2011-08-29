Oral Care for Kids
Learn all about oral care for kids and get tips on how to handle teething, teeth straightening and other dental issues.
How much toothpaste is too much? Turns out, kids just need a little smear.
Babies are born with teeth already developing beneath the gum line. But is it possible to predict when they'll break through to the surface?
By Tom Scheve
One of the great pleasures of being a kid is enjoying the occasional sweet. But what health issues can this introduce? Should you indulge your child's sweet tooth?
In the 1970s, the media began reporting that babies who slept with milk bottles got more cavities than those who didn't. But, do cavities in baby teeth need to be filled?
Some parents swear by teething tablets as a natural remedy for their babies' discomfort. But are they really safe?
Babies probably have more achievements in a year than the average adult has in a decade. But when it comes to the arrival of that first tooth, one thing is certain: It's time to celebrate.
Gap-toothed grins are a hallmark of childhood, but should you really pull baby teeth to make way for permanent ones? And can you do it painlessly? We'll give you the scoop in this article.
Dental formulas may seem rather complicated, but they make sense if you know what you're looking for.
Lauren Hutton sports a gap-toothed smile. So do David Letterman and former New York Giant Michael Strahan. But what about your kids? Do gaps in baby teeth mean anything?
By Robynne Boyd
Children typically lose their baby teeth in the order they came in -- unless there's a little help from a playground mishap to hurry the process along.
Babies do lots of things as they sleep. They may gurgle, cry and roll around in their cribs. Some, however, do something that isn't as cute -- they grind their teeth. How dangerous is this little habit?
A generation of kids has grown up often receiving a trophy just for showing up. Similarly, when it's your teeth getting the plaque, that's really nothing to brag about.
Children aren't known for their restraint when it comes to downing sweet-tasting stuff, sometimes even toothpaste. If your kid eats toothpaste containing fluoride, there could be reason for concern.
By Bambi Turner
Think you don't have to brush your kid's baby teeth? Not true. But is it safe to use toothpaste with fluoride?
By Beth Brindle
Love it or hate it, brushing your teeth is a twice-daily necessity. Although parents understand this fact of life, plenty of kids rage against the dental hygiene machine. So, try making it more fun for everyone with a few simple games!
By Alia Hoyt
Braces are no longer a horror to youngsters, and now the treatments are seen as a way to a better, healthier smile. But what colors and styles do braces come in?
Establishing good oral hygiene habits early on sets your child up for a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums. But what are the best ways to teach kids about brushing and flossing?
There are a lot of great foods out there to benefit children's teeth. Getting them to eat those foods, however, may take some work.
We know flossing -- and even mouthwash -- is for important for adult teeth, but what about kids? When do they need to start flossing?
They're expensive, not attractive and less than comfortable, yet each year, millions of American children are fitted for braces to correct misaligned or crooked teeth. But are braces truly needed?
By Chris Opfer
Got braces? Whitening your teeth may have to wait.
Like phones, cars, credit cards and just about everything else, orthodontics are getting smart with new self-ligating and microchip-powered dental braces.
By Chris Opfer
A retainer is often a final -- and necessary -- step to fixing issues with your bite or straightening your teeth. How should you take care of yours so it will last as long as you need it?
By Tom Scheve
Visits to the orthodontist's office are a rite of passage for many kids. Here are the latest options for straightening your child's teeth.
With the high cost of braces, you may be wondering if there are cheaper or better alternatives out there. We'll investigate.