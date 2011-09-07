Does a hard toothbrush destroy enamel?

You may think your regular brushing and flossing habits are keeping your smile healthy, but if you're using the wrong tools for the job, or if your technique is not quite right, you may actually be harming those pearly whites despite your best efforts.

We've come a long way from the ancient chew-sticks and boar-bristled brushes used before nylon bristles came on the market, but if you're using a medium or hard-bristled brush to scrub away plaque and debris you could also be scrubbing away your tooth enamel (as well as damaging your gums), depending on how heavy handed you are when you brush and how strong your teeth are (or aren't).

Because hard-bristled toothbrushes may damage tooth enamel, dentists recommend soft-bristled brushes. When it comes to brush head size, choose one that fits comfortably in your mouth and allows you to clean those hard-to-reach spots.

Once you've got the right tool for the job, you'll also want to assess your technique. Are you a vigorous scrubber? If so, it's time to lighten up. Proper tooth brushing takes two minutes -- think of it as 30 seconds dedicated to each quadrant of your mouth (upper right, upper left, lower right, lower left). While you may want to scrub away plaque, the best technique is to brush gently, holding your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle at the gum line where plaque likes to hide. Plaque is sticky, but it's easy to remove, so no scrubbing is necessary -- even with a soft-bristled brush. Use short strokes, and when you're cleaning the back surfaces of your teeth, use short up-and-down strokes. To avoid brushing too hard, try holding your toothbrush with your fingertips instead of gripping it in the palm of your hand -- this will give you a lighter touch. And pay attention while you clean: If you notice the bristles are bending as you brush, you're brushing too hard.

Weakened tooth enamel puts teeth at risk for staining, sensitivity and decay, and once enamel is gone, it's gone. The remaining enamel can be repaired, though, through a process called remineralization. Enamel is primarily made up of calcium and phosphate, and remineralization helps to make enamel stronger and reduces tooth sensitivity and decay by providing calcium and phosphate minerals right to the tooth surface. Products that contain calcium phosphate or casein phosphopeptide amorphous calcium phosphate nanocomplexes (CPP-ACP) such as Recaldent or MI Paste have been found to help remineralize enamel, and in addition, your own saliva helps with the process, too.

So, opt for a soft-bristle brush, ease up on the pressure and be consistent with your oral hygiene to ensure your healthiest smile.

Electric Versus Manual Toothbrushes While a manual toothbrush will certainly get the job done, long-term use of an electric toothbrush will also remove gum disease-causing dental plaque and can reduce the amount of staining on your teeth. Ultimately, though, good oral hygiene isn't determined solely by the brush you use. Brushing frequency and technique are important as well.