Oral Care Products
With so many oral care products on the market, it can be hard to decide which ones to use. Get informed about different types of dental instruments, toothbrushes, tooth whitening products and more.
How to Combat 'Mask Breath' and the Pandemic of Halitosis
What in the World Are Tonsil Stones?
Can Tooth Decay Lead to Death?
How Can You Avoid That Trip to the Dentist? Regrow Your Teeth
Wisdom Teeth Can Stay, Says Oral Surgery Organization
Dental Work and Pericarditis
Toothpaste: Too Much of a Good Thing for Kids
5 Foods That Are Good for Kids' Teeth
5 Great Brushing Teeth Games for Kids
Learn More
When was the last time you replaced your toothbrush? And how often should you?
Toothpaste in tablet form could be an effective way to benefit both the health of the environment and our teeth.
By Jim Marion
From urine to incense, the ancients had some weird ideas about what to put in toothpaste.
Advertisement
A surprising number of people do, but why? And are there any downsides to doing it?
By Alia Hoyt
Recent news reports say there's no scientific evidence to support flossing, but dental associations continue to recommend it. Why's that?
By Alia Hoyt
The guy in the 1940's toothpaste ad has a toothbrush that looks two inches long, and he is covering every bit of it. Learn more about how much toothpaste should you use.
Some feel fluoride is bad for your health, while others think it could save your teeth.
Advertisement
Many consider it to be one of the greatest public health achievements of our time: fluoridated water. But is there such a thing as too much fluoride?
By Debra Ronca
Too much fluoride can make your teeth yellow, but only if you're a pee-wee under the age of 8.
Fluoride is in our drinking water and toothpaste and is believed to significantly improve our dental health. But did you know it's actually a toxin?
By Echo Surina
These days, you'll find fluoride in lots of consumer products -- not just in your toothpaste. But why is there so much debate about this ubiquitous substance -- and how much is too much?
Advertisement
If left untreated, gingivitis can have far-reaching effects on your health. These home remedies will help you treat it and keep it from coming back.
Your tooth may be killing you, but the idea of heading to the dentist's office doesn't seem too appealing. Luckily, a home remedy could do the trick.
You don't have to spend a fortune to whiten your teeth at the dentist. Do it at home instead.
Your gums may bleed for any number of reasons. Some causes are pretty common and will clear up on their own, but a few may be the sign of something more serious happening.
Advertisement
When hardened plaque builds up on your teeth and turns into tartar, your risk of gum disease increases. Here are five ways to combat a plaque attack.
When it comes to whitening your teeth, using baking soda might seem like a simpler -- and cheaper -- alternative to store-bought bleaching kits. But can it really brighten your smile?
By Jill Jaracz
Gingivitis is extremely common but can lead to serious health problems, so treating it and its causes is important. Will toothpaste do the trick?
If fluoride were a person, its ears would be burning -- for decades now, people have been debating the merits and demerits of this substance. Why? We'll share 10 fluoride facts as we try to get to the bottom of the fluoride debate.
Advertisement
From losing weight to improving your sex life, you might be amazed at some of the unusual benefits you get from brushing your teeth. We'll look at five surprises.
If you're stuck at sea, salty water won't quench your thirst, but will it improve your oral hygiene? We'll sleuth out whether saltwater is an effective mouthwash -- or not -- in this article.
If you ever had your mouth washed out with soap, then tooth soap may not sound appealing. But it's not too different from the paste you're used to -- and it may even be cheaper.
Swollen gums can be a real pain. But who wants to go to the doctor for every minor ache? Is there a remedy you can try at home first?
Advertisement
Brushing and flossing are the cornerstones of good oral health, but are you using the right tools in the right way?
All those shiny tools at your dentist's office may overwhelm you, but did you know some of the most important ones are found at home?