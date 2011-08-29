Oral Care Products

How Often Should You Replace Your Toothbrush?
When was the last time you replaced your toothbrush? And how often should you?

By Sharise Cunningham

Toothpaste Tablets: A New Way to Brush Your Teeth
Toothpaste in tablet form could be an effective way to benefit both the health of the environment and our teeth.

By Jim Marion

Rinse and Spit: The History of Toothpaste
From urine to incense, the ancients had some weird ideas about what to put in toothpaste.

By Jesslyn Shields

Who Brushes Their Teeth in the Shower?
A surprising number of people do, but why? And are there any downsides to doing it?

By Alia Hoyt

Sorry Haters, You Do Have to Floss
Recent news reports say there's no scientific evidence to support flossing, but dental associations continue to recommend it. Why's that?

By Alia Hoyt

How Much Is Enough: How Much Toothpaste Should You Use?
The guy in the 1940's toothpaste ad has a toothbrush that looks two inches long, and he is covering every bit of it. Learn more about how much toothpaste should you use.

By Lloyd Alter, Planet Green

Should everyone use fluoride toothpaste?
Some feel fluoride is bad for your health, while others think it could save your teeth.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Is the fluoride in water good for your teeth?
Many consider it to be one of the greatest public health achievements of our time: fluoridated water. But is there such a thing as too much fluoride?

By Debra Ronca

Can fluoride make your teeth yellow?
Too much fluoride can make your teeth yellow, but only if you're a pee-wee under the age of 8.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Why is there fluoride-free toothpaste?
Fluoride is in our drinking water and toothpaste and is believed to significantly improve our dental health. But did you know it's actually a toxin?

By Echo Surina

How much fluoride is too much?
These days, you'll find fluoride in lots of consumer products -- not just in your toothpaste. But why is there so much debate about this ubiquitous substance -- and how much is too much?

By Gerlinda Grimes

5 Home Remedies for Gingivitis
If left untreated, gingivitis can have far-reaching effects on your health. These home remedies will help you treat it and keep it from coming back.

By Heather Kolich

5 Home Remedies for Tooth Pain
Your tooth may be killing you, but the idea of heading to the dentist's office doesn't seem too appealing. Luckily, a home remedy could do the trick.

By Jennifer Sellers

How to Whiten Your Teeth at Home
You don't have to spend a fortune to whiten your teeth at the dentist. Do it at home instead.

By Michael Franco

Why do my gums bleed when I brush my teeth?
Your gums may bleed for any number of reasons. Some causes are pretty common and will clear up on their own, but a few may be the sign of something more serious happening.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Plaque Removers That Really Work
When hardened plaque builds up on your teeth and turns into tartar, your risk of gum disease increases. Here are five ways to combat a plaque attack.

By Alison Cooper

Does baking soda whiten teeth?
When it comes to whitening your teeth, using baking soda might seem like a simpler -- and cheaper -- alternative to store-bought bleaching kits. But can it really brighten your smile?

By Jill Jaracz

Can toothpaste reverse gingivitis?
Gingivitis is extremely common but can lead to serious health problems, so treating it and its causes is important. Will toothpaste do the trick?

By Christine Venzon

10 Fluoride Facts You Should Know
If fluoride were a person, its ears would be burning -- for decades now, people have been debating the merits and demerits of this substance. Why? We'll share 10 fluoride facts as we try to get to the bottom of the fluoride debate.

By Kate Kershner

5 Odd Health Benefits of Brushing Your Teeth
From losing weight to improving your sex life, you might be amazed at some of the unusual benefits you get from brushing your teeth. We'll look at five surprises.

By Kim Williamson

Does saltwater work as mouthwash?
If you're stuck at sea, salty water won't quench your thirst, but will it improve your oral hygiene? We'll sleuth out whether saltwater is an effective mouthwash -- or not -- in this article.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

What is tooth soap?
If you ever had your mouth washed out with soap, then tooth soap may not sound appealing. But it's not too different from the paste you're used to -- and it may even be cheaper.

By Katie Lambert

Is there a home remedy for swollen gums?
Swollen gums can be a real pain. But who wants to go to the doctor for every minor ache? Is there a remedy you can try at home first?

By Kevin P. Allen

Does a hard toothbrush destroy enamel?
Brushing and flossing are the cornerstones of good oral health, but are you using the right tools in the right way?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Great Dental Tools for Home Use
All those shiny tools at your dentist's office may overwhelm you, but did you know some of the most important ones are found at home?

By Marianne Spoon