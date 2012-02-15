10 Embarrassing Problems You Don't Want to Discuss with Your Doctor

Visiting the doctor can be embarrassing, even under the best of circumstances. After all the poking and prodding that goes on and the probing questions you have to answer, there's not much the doctor doesn't know about you -- except, of course, for that one thing you're too mortified to tell him.
Maybe it's an unsightly rash on your rear end, or a nagging itch in spot that's just not socially acceptable to scratch. Or perhaps it's something more internal, like a deep-seated, psychological urge to do something you'd be ashamed of. Embarrassing medical problems come in many varieties, and some can be life-threatening if left untreated. So while it may seem like a complete surrender of your privacy, giving up the goods when it comes to disclosing embarrassing issues -- like the 10 on this list -- to your doctor is often the best thing you can do for your health.
