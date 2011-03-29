What can you substitute for eggs if you have an egg allergy?

If you have an egg allergy, it means your immune system doesn't identify the proteins in eggs correctly. Instead of letting you eat eggs in peace, it sends out a team of antibodies and chemicals to fight off the allergens whenever you eat something with eggs in it. Many people with egg allergies are only sensitive to the egg whites, but there are plenty of people who can't handle egg yolks, either. If you get allergic reactions when you eat eggs, your diet has to be adapted in two ways: You have to avoid eating anything with eggs in it and you have to find egg substitutes for your cooking.

Egg substitutions might be the easier part of adapting your diet to an egg allergy. When buying prepared food, you can rely on anything that's marketed as vegan-friendly, since vegans don't eat eggs. Some foods are labeled to indicate that they don't contain eggs.

When it comes to cooking at home, you have to be careful with the commercial egg substitutes, since many of them have traces of egg whites in them. Instead, there are a few ways to replace eggs with other ingredients. You can combine one teaspoon of baking powder with one tablespoon of any liquid and another tablespoon of vinegar to replace an egg. Another option is mixing one teaspoon of yeast into one-quarter cup of warm water. Some people prefer to replace eggs with one-and-a-half tablespoons of water, one-and-a-half tablespoons of oil and one teaspoon of baking powder. A common egg substitution is a tablespoon of pureed fruit, like apples or bananas. Another way people replace eggs in recipes is by using a packet of gelatin along with two tablespoons of warm water, mixed just when you're ready to use them. Keep in mind that these recipes substitute one egg and might not be great substitutes in recipes that require more than three eggs.