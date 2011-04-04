Health
What are some common food allergies in children?

What are some signs of food allergies in children?

Can you test children for food allergies?

Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies

Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed

Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits

What are some chicken allergy symptoms?

What Are Some Symptoms of a Yogurt Allergy

What are some cheese allergy symptoms?

Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds

How many people die each year from peanut allergies?

Is peanut oil safe to eat if you have a peanut allergy?

Can you take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy?

Is there a connection between fish allergies and omega 3?

What are some common fish allergy symptoms?

Research Confirms Wheat Sensitivity That's Neither Celiac nor Allergic

Is American wheat the cause of gluten sensitivity?

Is wheat toxic?

If you have a soy allergy what types of food should you avoid?

What are some MSG allergy symptoms?

What are some coconut oil allergy symptoms?

What are some safe foods to eat if you have peanut allergies?

What are some common types of shellfish that cause allergies?

What are some common food allergies in kids?

What are some symptoms of a gluten allergy?

Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
A new study showed that about 10 percent of Americans who thought they had food allergies actually had food intolerance issues. So what's the difference?

By Dave Roos

Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Nearly half of all U.S. adults who have food allergies developed at least one of them during adulthood.

By Jesslyn Shields

Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits
It's called oral allergy syndrome, and it's caused when the immune system freaks out and overreacts to allergens.

By Shelley Danzy

Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds
Contradicting earlier advice, the study found that introducing these foods earlier is better.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Research Confirms Wheat Sensitivity That's Neither Celiac nor Allergic
People with non-celiac wheat sensitivity have a weakened intestinal barrier, which leads to a systemic immune response and a non-gluten protein may be to blame.

By Jesslyn Shields

Is American wheat the cause of gluten sensitivity?
Is the American wheat industry to blame for the gluten-free craze? Don't believe the hype, gluten might not be the problem you think it is.

By Bambi Turner

Is wheat toxic?
Some people in the anti-wheat movement say that the grain has compounds in it that make it addictive. But is this true?

By Alison Cooper

If you have a soy allergy what types of food should you avoid?
Soy allergies severely limit the foods you can eat. Learn what types of food you should avoid if you have a soy allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some chicken allergy symptoms?
While it's not very common, allergies to chicken do exist. Learn about chicken allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some coconut oil allergy symptoms?
Coconut oil allergies aren't necessarily related to tree nut allergies. Learn about coconut oil allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some common food allergies in children?
Kids suffer from food allergies more than adults do. Learn about common food allergies in children in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some corn allergy symptoms?
Corn allergies are rare, but they can be serious. Learn about corn allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some MSG allergy symptoms?
MSG is an artificial flavor enhancer found in many foods. Learn about MSG allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can food allergies affect your behavior?
Food allergies can affect your behavior, causing hyperactivity, depression, anxiety and more. Learn whether food allergies can affect your behavior in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you develop gluten allergies later in life?
A gluten allergy can have an early onset in childhood or a late onset in adulthood. Find out more about developing gluten allergies later in life from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy?
Fish allergies are a reaction to the proteins found in certain fish. Learn whether you can take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy in this article.

What's the difference between food allergies and food intolerance?
People often confuse food allergies and food intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and food intolerance in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some alcohol allergy symptoms?
Some alcohol allergy symptoms include stomach cramps, difficulty breathing and skin rashes. Learn what some alcohol allergy symptoms are in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some blueberry allergy symptoms?
Some blueberry allergy symptoms are reactions of the skin, and respiratory or gastrointestinal systems. Learn about blueberry allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some bread allergy symptoms?
Some symptoms of a gluten allergy include gastrointestinal, neurological and behavioral symptoms. Learn about symptoms of a gluten allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some cheese allergy symptoms?
Sometimes, people mistake lactose intolerance for a cheese allergy. Learn about cheese allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some chocolate allergy symptoms?
Some chocolate allergy symptoms are headaches, skin reactions and gastrointestinal symptoms. Learn about chocolate allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some citrus allergy symptoms?
Some citrus allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about citrus allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some garlic allergy symptoms?
Some garlic allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about garlic allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some grapefruit allergy symptoms?
Some grapefruit allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about grapefruit allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors