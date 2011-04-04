Food allergies can trigger serious reactions in the body. Learn about the different types of food allergies and how to manage them.
Topics to Explore:
A new study showed that about 10 percent of Americans who thought they had food allergies actually had food intolerance issues. So what's the difference?
By Dave Roos
Nearly half of all U.S. adults who have food allergies developed at least one of them during adulthood.
It's called oral allergy syndrome, and it's caused when the immune system freaks out and overreacts to allergens.
Contradicting earlier advice, the study found that introducing these foods earlier is better.
People with non-celiac wheat sensitivity have a weakened intestinal barrier, which leads to a systemic immune response and a non-gluten protein may be to blame.
Is the American wheat industry to blame for the gluten-free craze? Don't believe the hype, gluten might not be the problem you think it is.
By Bambi Turner
Some people in the anti-wheat movement say that the grain has compounds in it that make it addictive. But is this true?
Soy allergies severely limit the foods you can eat. Learn what types of food you should avoid if you have a soy allergy in this article.
While it's not very common, allergies to chicken do exist. Learn about chicken allergy symptoms in this article.
Coconut oil allergies aren't necessarily related to tree nut allergies. Learn about coconut oil allergy symptoms in this article.
Kids suffer from food allergies more than adults do. Learn about common food allergies in children in this article.
Corn allergies are rare, but they can be serious. Learn about corn allergy symptoms in this article.
MSG is an artificial flavor enhancer found in many foods. Learn about MSG allergy symptoms in this article.
Food allergies can affect your behavior, causing hyperactivity, depression, anxiety and more. Learn whether food allergies can affect your behavior in this article.
A gluten allergy can have an early onset in childhood or a late onset in adulthood. Find out more about developing gluten allergies later in life from this article.
Fish allergies are a reaction to the proteins found in certain fish. Learn whether you can take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy in this article.
People often confuse food allergies and food intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and food intolerance in this article.
Some alcohol allergy symptoms include stomach cramps, difficulty breathing and skin rashes. Learn what some alcohol allergy symptoms are in this article.
Some blueberry allergy symptoms are reactions of the skin, and respiratory or gastrointestinal systems. Learn about blueberry allergy symptoms in this article.
Some symptoms of a gluten allergy include gastrointestinal, neurological and behavioral symptoms. Learn about symptoms of a gluten allergy in this article.
Sometimes, people mistake lactose intolerance for a cheese allergy. Learn about cheese allergy symptoms in this article.
Some chocolate allergy symptoms are headaches, skin reactions and gastrointestinal symptoms. Learn about chocolate allergy symptoms in this article.
Some citrus allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about citrus allergy symptoms in this article.
Some garlic allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about garlic allergy symptoms in this article.
Some grapefruit allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about grapefruit allergy symptoms in this article.