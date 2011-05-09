Dairy, Eggs and Meat Allergies

Do you have a dairy, egg or meat allergy? See what you need to know about these food allergies, including causes, symptoms and lifestyle tips.

Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
One bite from a lone star tick might have you eating veggie burgers for life.

By Jesslyn Shields

What are some chicken allergy symptoms?
While it's not very common, allergies to chicken do exist. Learn about chicken allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some cheese allergy symptoms?
Sometimes, people mistake lactose intolerance for a cheese allergy. Learn about cheese allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What Are Some Symptoms of a Yogurt Allergy
Some yogurt allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about yogurt allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a connection between dairy allergies and skin allergies?
Milk allergies are often the first to develop in babies. Learn whether there's a connection between dairy allergies and skin allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What can you substitute for eggs if you have an egg allergy?
If you're allergic to eggs, it means you have to avoid them altogether. Learn what you can substitute for eggs if you have an egg allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What's the cause of milk allergies?
A milk allergy is caused by a dysfunctional immune system. Learn more about the cause of milk allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What's the difference between milk allergies and lactose intolerance?
Milk allergies are caused by a malfunctioning immune system while lactose intolerance is difficulty with digesting milk. Learn more about the difference between milk allergies and lactose intolerance from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can You Get a Flu Shot if You Have an Egg Allergy?
If you're allergic to eggs, it means your immune system can't handle certain proteins. But does that mean you also can't get a flu shot?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What are some milk allergy symptoms?
There are several milk allergy symptoms, including wheezing, stomach pains and nausea. Learn more about milk allergy symptoms from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some common symptoms of egg allergies?
Egg allergies are the result of an immune system malfunction. Learn about common symptoms of egg allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you have milk if you have a beef allergy?
Adults with a beef allergy can generally consume milk and milk products. Learn whether you can have milk if you have a beef allergy from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a vaccination you can get for an egg allergy?
Egg allergies mean avoiding all foods with eggs in them. Learn whether there's a vaccination for egg allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors