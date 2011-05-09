Dairy, Eggs and Meat Allergies
Do you have a dairy, egg or meat allergy? See what you need to know about these food allergies, including causes, symptoms and lifestyle tips.
One bite from a lone star tick might have you eating veggie burgers for life.
While it's not very common, allergies to chicken do exist. Learn about chicken allergy symptoms in this article.
Sometimes, people mistake lactose intolerance for a cheese allergy. Learn about cheese allergy symptoms in this article.
Some yogurt allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about yogurt allergy symptoms in this article.
Milk allergies are often the first to develop in babies. Learn whether there's a connection between dairy allergies and skin allergies in this article.
If you're allergic to eggs, it means you have to avoid them altogether. Learn what you can substitute for eggs if you have an egg allergy in this article.
A milk allergy is caused by a dysfunctional immune system. Learn more about the cause of milk allergies from this article.
Milk allergies are caused by a malfunctioning immune system while lactose intolerance is difficulty with digesting milk. Learn more about the difference between milk allergies and lactose intolerance from this article.
If you're allergic to eggs, it means your immune system can't handle certain proteins. But does that mean you also can't get a flu shot?
There are several milk allergy symptoms, including wheezing, stomach pains and nausea. Learn more about milk allergy symptoms from this article.
Egg allergies are the result of an immune system malfunction. Learn about common symptoms of egg allergies in this article.
Adults with a beef allergy can generally consume milk and milk products. Learn whether you can have milk if you have a beef allergy from this article.
Egg allergies mean avoiding all foods with eggs in them. Learn whether there's a vaccination for egg allergies in this article.