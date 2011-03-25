Is dizziness a sign of a gluten allergy?

An allergy of any type causes the body's immune system to respond to the "invasion" of this foreign product by producing large quantities of immunoglobulin E (IgE), an antibody that produces inflammation-causing histamine. People who have an allergy to gluten may find that the consumption of gluten triggers a range of unpleasant symptoms, from migraines and lethargy, to gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhea or constipation, to skin problems, including chronic rashes and hives. In addition, people with gluten allergies often suffer from the malabsorption of vitamins and minerals causing anemia and other related symptoms and problems.

The frequency and severity of these symptoms will vary from person to person. Nevertheless, dizziness and clumsiness are documented symptoms of gluten allergies, especially in people with celiac disease. Accordingly, difficulties absorbing sugar, minerals and other nutrients not only cause anemia, but may also result in low blood sugar levels, symptoms of vertigo, a lack of coordination (ataxia), autoimmune injuries to the ear, and inner ear infections affecting a person's balance.

Some research shows that many people with gluten allergies do not suffer traditional gastrointestinal problems, and therefore a diagnosis of the allergy is delayed or missed totally. Accordingly, some patients with gluten sensitivities present only with neurological symptoms, such as dizziness and ataxia. Research has documented how gluten affects the cerebellum in people with gluten allergies. The cerebellum is the part of the brain responsible for coordination; and lack of coordination, imbalance, and trouble stabilizing eye movements are the main symptoms of cerebellar disorders. People with gluten allergies have an autoimmune response to the presence of gluten. The presence of these antibodies or other immune system disturbances has been shown to damage the cerebellum, a reaction that is more common among those with celiac disease. Upon diagnosis of an allergy to gluten, the best and only treatment is the complete elimination of gluten from your diet, for the rest of your life.