Wheat and Gluten Allergies

Research Confirms Wheat Sensitivity That's Neither Celiac nor Allergic
People with non-celiac wheat sensitivity have a weakened intestinal barrier, which leads to a systemic immune response and a non-gluten protein may be to blame.

By Jesslyn Shields

Is American wheat the cause of gluten sensitivity?
Is the American wheat industry to blame for the gluten-free craze? Don't believe the hype, gluten might not be the problem you think it is.

By Bambi Turner

Is wheat toxic?
Some people in the anti-wheat movement say that the grain has compounds in it that make it addictive. But is this true?

By Alison Cooper

Can you develop gluten allergies later in life?
A gluten allergy can have an early onset in childhood or a late onset in adulthood. Find out more about developing gluten allergies later in life from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Will you have sinus problems with a gluten allergy?
Sinus problems can be caused by an allergy to gluten. Find out more about how gluten allergies cause sinus problems by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of a gluten allergy?
Some symptoms of a gluten allergy include gastrointestinal, neurological and behavioral symptoms. Learn about symptoms of a gluten allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What food should you not eat if you have a gluten allergy?
The only way to manage a gluten allergy is by eliminating gluten from your diet. Find out more about what foods people with gluten allergies must avoid from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What's the difference between celiac disease and a gluten allergy?
Not all people who are allergic to gluten have celiac disease. Find out more about the differences between celiac disease and a gluten allergy from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Will you get a rash if you have a gluten allergy?
A severe skin rash, known as Dermatitis Herpetiformis, is one of the symptoms of a gluten allergy. Find out more about skin rashes caused by gluten allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is weight gain associated with a gluten allergy?
Many people with gluten allergies experience uncontrolled weight gain. Find out more about how gluten allergies can cause weight gain from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you find out about gluten allergies?
Consult your doctor or the Internet to find out more about gluten allergies. Find out more about gluten allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you get tested for gluten allergies?
There are a range of tests for gluten allergies. Find out more about getting tested for a gluten allergy from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there any way to desensitize a gluten allergy?
Gluten allergies can be mild to life-threatening. Find out about desensitizing a gluten allergy from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can a gluten allergy indicate a thyroid problem?
People with gluten allergies are at higher risk of developing thyroid problems. Find out more about the connection between gluten allergies and thyroid problems from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can a wheat allergy affect your sinuses?
Wheat allergies can cause a variety of symptoms. Learn whether wheat allergies can affect your sinuses in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can a wheat allergy cause breathing problems?
Wheat allergies cause a variety of symptoms. Learn whether wheat allergies can cause breathing problems in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is a gluten allergy the same as an allergy to wheat?
Wheat and gluten allergies are not the same. Find out more about the differences between wheat and gluten allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

If you have a gluten allergy, do you have celiac disease?
If you have a gluten allergy you do not have celiac disease. Learn whether if you have a gluten allergy, you have celiac disease, in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is dizziness a sign of a gluten allergy?
Dizziness is one symptom of a gluten allergy. Find out more about why some people with a gluten allergy suffer from dizziness in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors