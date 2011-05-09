Wheat and Gluten Allergies
Wheat and gluten allergies can trigger other health conditions. See what you need to know about wheat and gluten in your diet.
What are some common food allergies in children?
What are some signs of food allergies in children?
Can you test children for food allergies?
Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
What are some chicken allergy symptoms?
What Are Some Symptoms of a Yogurt Allergy
Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds
How many people die each year from peanut allergies?
Is peanut oil safe to eat if you have a peanut allergy?
Can you take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy?
Is there a connection between fish allergies and omega 3?
What are some common fish allergy symptoms?
If you have a soy allergy what types of food should you avoid?
What are some MSG allergy symptoms?
What are some coconut oil allergy symptoms?
Learn More
People with non-celiac wheat sensitivity have a weakened intestinal barrier, which leads to a systemic immune response and a non-gluten protein may be to blame.
Is the American wheat industry to blame for the gluten-free craze? Don't believe the hype, gluten might not be the problem you think it is.
By Bambi Turner
Some people in the anti-wheat movement say that the grain has compounds in it that make it addictive. But is this true?
Advertisement
A gluten allergy can have an early onset in childhood or a late onset in adulthood. Find out more about developing gluten allergies later in life from this article.
Sinus problems can be caused by an allergy to gluten. Find out more about how gluten allergies cause sinus problems by reading this article.
Some symptoms of a gluten allergy include gastrointestinal, neurological and behavioral symptoms. Learn about symptoms of a gluten allergy in this article.
The only way to manage a gluten allergy is by eliminating gluten from your diet. Find out more about what foods people with gluten allergies must avoid from this article.
Advertisement
Not all people who are allergic to gluten have celiac disease. Find out more about the differences between celiac disease and a gluten allergy from this article.
A severe skin rash, known as Dermatitis Herpetiformis, is one of the symptoms of a gluten allergy. Find out more about skin rashes caused by gluten allergies from this article.
Many people with gluten allergies experience uncontrolled weight gain. Find out more about how gluten allergies can cause weight gain from this article.
Consult your doctor or the Internet to find out more about gluten allergies. Find out more about gluten allergies from this article.
Advertisement
There are a range of tests for gluten allergies. Find out more about getting tested for a gluten allergy from this article.
Gluten allergies can be mild to life-threatening. Find out about desensitizing a gluten allergy from this article.
People with gluten allergies are at higher risk of developing thyroid problems. Find out more about the connection between gluten allergies and thyroid problems from this article.
Wheat allergies can cause a variety of symptoms. Learn whether wheat allergies can affect your sinuses in this article.
Advertisement
Wheat allergies cause a variety of symptoms. Learn whether wheat allergies can cause breathing problems in this article.
Wheat and gluten allergies are not the same. Find out more about the differences between wheat and gluten allergies from this article.
If you have a gluten allergy you do not have celiac disease. Learn whether if you have a gluten allergy, you have celiac disease, in this article.
Dizziness is one symptom of a gluten allergy. Find out more about why some people with a gluten allergy suffer from dizziness in this article.