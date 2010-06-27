Sleep Journal
A sleep journal can help you learn to get a better night's sleep. Follow one writer's sleep journal to find all about sleep, dream analysis and help for sleep disorders.
Sleep expert Mark Rosekind, Ph.D. says naps are an undervalued resource in combating sleepiness.
Dream researcher Patricia Garfield talks about dreams and dreaming.
Sleep Dispatch 17: Writer Vince Rause looks at the importance of good sleep habits, also known as sleep hygiene.
Sleep Dispatch 5: Writer Vince Rause learns that his worries about falling asleep are keeping him awake.
Learn about the causes and effects of insomnia in this article.
Until the 1970s, lucid dreaming was dismissed as a hallucination. Learn more about research into lucid dreaming in this article.
Learn Secrets of the Siesta and High-Tech Mattresses in this article.
Sleeping is often believed to become more difficult with age. Learn how your sleep patterns can change as you get older in this article in this article.
Smoking a pack a day won't keep the doctor away or give you a good night's rest. Learn facts about smoking and how it can negatively affect your sleep.
You may not see the side effects of sleep deprivation immediately, but they'll creep up soon or later. Get examples of the effects of sleep deprivation, a common problem in our fast-paced society.
Learn about Sleep In the Modern World in this article.
Not surprisingly, sleep problems often arise because of bad habits that we commit while we're conscious. Find out how sleep problems can be linked to our bad habits.
For some people, snoring is more than just a nuisance. It can be the sign of a common but serious condition known as sleep apnea. Learn about diagnosing and treating serious snoring and sleep apnea problems.
Every mattress wears out eventually. How do you know when it's time to ditch the old mattress and invest in something new? These warning signs may offer a clue.
Are you a natural night owl who often wakes up after the rest of the world? It's not just laziness -- it could be due to the way your biological clock is set. How can you get back on schedule with the rest of the population?
Try this sleep schedule to help put yourself on the permanent path to a good night's rest.