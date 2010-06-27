Sleep Basics
The Sleep Basics Channel explores the reasons we sleep and what happens when we don't. Learn about sleep basics to demystify this strange behavioral state.
On Dreams and Dreaming
The Cost of Fatigue Is Great and a Short Nap May Just Help Pay the Debt
Creating the Right Sleep Environment
How Living in Total Darkness Sabotages Your Sleep
How Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?
Can You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?
What Causes Nightmares, and How Can You Lessen Them?
Can Lucid Dreams Kill You?
10 Common Nightmares
Learn More
The forcible daylight saving time body clock shift we undergo as the time changes and we spring forward has some serious repercussions. Here are some ways to make the change easier.
Getting enough sleep and finding the healthiest position to sleep in go hand in hand. So, side, back, stomach? Which is the healthiest way to sleep?
Sleeping with a weighted blanket is said to help alleviate stress and anxiety by creating a "snuggle effect." But does science back this up?
Advertisement
A new study determined it takes a split second for our brains to replay and store certain memories when we sleep.
Americans are deprived of sleep. And it's becoming a public health crisis. Could the military really help out?
When your quality of sleep degrades, your whole life — from work to family — begins to fray at the edges. Do you know some of the basics of getting better sleep?
Wearing socks to bed may not look sexy, but it can be a lifesaver at helping you fall asleep faster.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
Experts have long advised people to get up at the same time each day for better sleep long-term. But a new study is great news for people who like to sleep in on their days off.
By Alia Hoyt
Most sleep experts recommend a nap of 20 to 30 minutes in the afternoon, but some say that longer naps bring about significant improvement in creative problem-solving.
By Dave Roos
Arianna Huffington's new book on sleep got us thinking about how to get better zzzs. Could lowering the thermostat work for you, too?
Are you up with the birds or burning the midnight oil? Or somewhere in between? The reason why you love getting up early, or hate it, has a lot to do with genetics.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
You probably already know that you don't get as much sleep as you need, but how much is enough?
Many of us who occasionally sacrifice sleep in favor of other tasks suffer the physical and mental side effects the next day. But what would happen if you never slept again?
Imagine how much you could get done without the need for sleep. An extra six to eight hours every day seems like a dream come true. Has the future arrived? Are we ready to embark on a waking life? Read this to find out.
By Bambi Turner
When you start feeling sleepy, nothing perks you up better than a quick nap or cup of coffee. But did you know combining the two, even though it feels like a contradiction, gives you an even bigger boost? Here's why.
By Bambi Turner
Advertisement
Feel like sleep deprivation will be the death of you? It just might be, but perhaps you can curtail this devastating situation.
By Bambi Turner
We all know that a sleepless night can make us cranky in the morning. But did you know the other effects of sleep deprivation are far more serious than dark circles under your eyes and a short temper?
By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Victoria Plummer
Researchers have had such a hard time trying to determine why we sleep that there's an old joke in the sleep scientist community: "We need sleep to cure sleepiness." Have they come up with any other theories?
Sleep deprivation affects your ability to function during the day. A thorough investigation of lifestyle, nutrition, stress management and symptoms can help you overcome the causes of sleep deprivation.
Advertisement
Sometimes, you just can't sleep. It might be a bad dream or a too-late cup of coffee or a list of worries, but whatever the reason, you're staring at the ceiling, wide awake. Will a melatonin supplement bring you blessed relief?
Are you trying to stop snoring, or get someone else to stop snoring? Take a look at these 9 tips to stop snoring for help getting peaceful sleep.
Go ahead. Take that power nap. Sleep in on Saturday. Snooze through the "Late Show with David Letterman" for a full eight hours of Zs. It's good for your heart.
Let's say the sandman forgets to come by and sprinkle you with some of his slumber dust. How much do you really need that repose?
Advertisement
How to fall asleep is a complex question that can affect every part of your daily routine. Learn how to hit the sweet spot in your sleep-wake cycle.
Learn about new drugs that can help fight fatigue. Will they really keep you alert and awake? Learn more sleep in this article.