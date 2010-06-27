Sleep Basics

The Sleep Basics Channel explores the reasons we sleep and what happens when we don't. Learn about sleep basics to demystify this strange behavioral state.

11 Ways to Adjust to Losing That Hour of Sleep This Weekend
The forcible daylight saving time body clock shift we undergo as the time changes and we spring forward has some serious repercussions. Here are some ways to make the change easier.

By Deepa Burman & Hiren Muzumdar

What Is the Healthiest Position for Sleep?
Getting enough sleep and finding the healthiest position to sleep in go hand in hand. So, side, back, stomach? Which is the healthiest way to sleep?

By Laurie L. Dove

Do Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?
Sleeping with a weighted blanket is said to help alleviate stress and anxiety by creating a "snuggle effect." But does science back this up?

By Nathan Chandler & Kate Kershner

How Sleep Consolidates Our Memories
A new study determined it takes a split second for our brains to replay and store certain memories when we sleep.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Can Military Meditation Techniques Help You Fall Asleep Fast?
Americans are deprived of sleep. And it's becoming a public health crisis. Could the military really help out?

By Cherise Threewitt

The Get Better Sleep Quiz
When your quality of sleep degrades, your whole life — from work to family — begins to fray at the edges. Do you know some of the basics of getting better sleep?

By Nathan Chandler

Why Socks Help You Sleep Better
Wearing socks to bed may not look sexy, but it can be a lifesaver at helping you fall asleep faster.

By Dave Roos

Yes, You Can Catch Up On Your Sleep!
Experts have long advised people to get up at the same time each day for better sleep long-term. But a new study is great news for people who like to sleep in on their days off.

By Alia Hoyt

Pulling Off the Perfect Power Nap
Most sleep experts recommend a nap of 20 to 30 minutes in the afternoon, but some say that longer naps bring about significant improvement in creative problem-solving.

By Dave Roos

One Simple Way to Get More Sleep: Lower the Thermostat
Arianna Huffington's new book on sleep got us thinking about how to get better zzzs. Could lowering the thermostat work for you, too?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Why are some people early birds and others are night owls?
Are you up with the birds or burning the midnight oil? Or somewhere in between? The reason why you love getting up early, or hate it, has a lot to do with genetics.

By Alia Hoyt

How many hours of sleep do you really need?
You probably already know that you don't get as much sleep as you need, but how much is enough?

By Laurie L. Dove

Will you die if you never sleep?
Many of us who occasionally sacrifice sleep in favor of other tasks suffer the physical and mental side effects the next day. But what would happen if you never slept again?

By Laurie L. Dove

Will we learn to live without sleep?
Imagine how much you could get done without the need for sleep. An extra six to eight hours every day seems like a dream come true. Has the future arrived? Are we ready to embark on a waking life? Read this to find out.

By Bambi Turner

Why is coffee and a nap better than either by itself?
When you start feeling sleepy, nothing perks you up better than a quick nap or cup of coffee. But did you know combining the two, even though it feels like a contradiction, gives you an even bigger boost? Here's why.

By Bambi Turner

Can you die if you don’t sleep?
Feel like sleep deprivation will be the death of you? It just might be, but perhaps you can curtail this devastating situation.

By Bambi Turner

5 Effects of Sleep Deprivation
We all know that a sleepless night can make us cranky in the morning. But did you know the other effects of sleep deprivation are far more serious than dark circles under your eyes and a short temper?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Victoria Plummer

Why do we sleep?
Researchers have had such a hard time trying to determine why we sleep that there's an old joke in the sleep scientist community: "We need sleep to cure sleepiness." Have they come up with any other theories?

By Charles W. Bryant

Avoiding Sleep Deprivation
Sleep deprivation affects your ability to function during the day. A thorough investigation of lifestyle, nutrition, stress management and symptoms can help you overcome the causes of sleep deprivation.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Can melatonin help you sleep better?
Sometimes, you just can't sleep. It might be a bad dream or a too-late cup of coffee or a list of worries, but whatever the reason, you're staring at the ceiling, wide awake. Will a melatonin supplement bring you blessed relief?

By Molly Edmonds

9 Tips to Stop Snoring
Are you trying to stop snoring, or get someone else to stop snoring? Take a look at these 9 tips to stop snoring for help getting peaceful sleep.

How are sleep and heart disease related?
Go ahead. Take that power nap. Sleep in on Saturday. Snooze through the "Late Show with David Letterman" for a full eight hours of Zs. It's good for your heart.

By Charles W. Bryant

Is sleep that important?
Let's say the sandman forgets to come by and sprinkle you with some of his slumber dust. How much do you really need that repose?

By Charles W. Bryant

How to Fall Asleep
How to fall asleep is a complex question that can affect every part of your daily routine. Learn how to hit the sweet spot in your sleep-wake cycle.

By Virgil D. Wooten

Modafinil: The Ultimate Wake-up Pill?
Learn about new drugs that can help fight fatigue. Will they really keep you alert and awake? Learn more sleep in this article.