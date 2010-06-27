Sleep Disorders
From insomnia to narcolepsy, sleep disorders include any abnormality in a person's sleep patterns. Learn about the diagnosis and symptoms of sleep disorders, and find out how they can be treated.
11 Ways to Adjust to Losing That Hour of Sleep This Weekend
What Is the Healthiest Position for Sleep?
Do Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?
On Dreams and Dreaming
The Cost of Fatigue Is Great and a Short Nap May Just Help Pay the Debt
Creating the Right Sleep Environment
What Causes Nightmares, and How Can You Lessen Them?
Can Lucid Dreams Kill You?
10 Common Nightmares
Learn More
Imagine being trapped in a cave or being completely blind. Would you know when to sleep and wake? And how would that throw off your body clock?
Four weeks and 4,000 miles is a long time to get by on catnaps during a solo sailing race. So, researchers set out to find whether there was a sleep strategy that worked best.
Or what about half open? It's more common than you might think.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
If you sleep with someone who snores, you may've read that you should wake them up and have them turn on their side to stop the problem. But does it work?
By Dave Roos
A new study just found the sleeping disorder could make you gain weight. Awesome.
Do you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep? We'll give you the most common reasons why you're tired and how to fix them.
By Dave Roos
Not getting enough quality sleep can take a serious toll on your mental and physical well-being. It can also shorten your life.
By Carrie Tatro
Advertisement
Are you one of those people who can't fall asleep without the sound of a fan? The reason may have something to do with your "sleep spindles."
By Alia Hoyt
Even if the film is full of blasting bombs and flashing lights, it might not be enough to stop some folks from nodding off.
By Dave Roos
A new study links sleeping in on the weekends with an increased likelihood of heart disease.
By Dave Roos
They're not hallucinations, but they're not just regular nightmares, either.
By Oisin Curran
Advertisement
Don't worry, you'll grow out of it – unless you're among the tiny percent of adults who still experience horrific sleep visions. Learn all about night terrors at HowStuffWorks.
By Oisin Curran
Insomnia can feel like torture, but can it be fatal? The answer is yes, but it's an incredibly rare neurodegenerative disease, normally passed down genetically.
You know you're not yourself when you don't get enough sleep, but what really happens to your body when the sandman refuses to visit?
Can't sleep? Tossing and turning? Join the crowd. Insomnia is all too common -- but what's keeping so many people from getting the rest they need?
Advertisement
For some people, medications or herbal supplements can be the answer to sleep problems â€” if you know the right one. This guide will help you and your doctor make the decision that's right for you.
Research shows that when we've had too little sleep, our brain activity makes us overly optimistic, so we make some bad choices.
By Tom Scheve
The statistics are alarming: According to the World Association of Sleep Medicine, about 45 percent of the world's population isn't getting enough sleep.
By Tom Scheve
Sleep apnea causes patients to actually stop breathing periodically throughout the night. Learn about the silent dangers of sleep apnea.
Advertisement
The causes of insomnia are as numerous as the forms it takes. Learn how to combat insomnia arising from medical conditions, jet lag and other causes.
Narcolepsy causes sufferers to fall asleep unexpectedly. How does it work?