Sleep Disorders

From insomnia to narcolepsy, sleep disorders include any abnormality in a person's sleep patterns. Learn about the diagnosis and symptoms of sleep disorders, and find out how they can be treated.

How Living in Total Darkness Sabotages Your Sleep
Imagine being trapped in a cave or being completely blind. Would you know when to sleep and wake? And how would that throw off your body clock?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

How Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?
Four weeks and 4,000 miles is a long time to get by on catnaps during a solo sailing race. So, researchers set out to find whether there was a sleep strategy that worked best.

By Nathan Chandler

Can You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?
Or what about half open? It's more common than you might think.

By Alia Hoyt

Does Sleeping On Your Side Stop Snoring?
If you sleep with someone who snores, you may've read that you should wake them up and have them turn on their side to stop the problem. But does it work?

By Dave Roos

More Bad News for People With Insomnia
A new study just found the sleeping disorder could make you gain weight. Awesome.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Why Are You So Tired? 5 Most Common Sleep Mistakes
Do you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep? We'll give you the most common reasons why you're tired and how to fix them.

By Dave Roos

Being a Night Owl Can Shorten Your Life
Not getting enough quality sleep can take a serious toll on your mental and physical well-being. It can also shorten your life.

By Carrie Tatro

Why Some People Can't Sleep Without a Fan
Are you one of those people who can't fall asleep without the sound of a fan? The reason may have something to do with your "sleep spindles."

By Alia Hoyt

Why Do People Fall Asleep in Movie Theaters?
Even if the film is full of blasting bombs and flashing lights, it might not be enough to stop some folks from nodding off.

By Dave Roos

Social Jet Lag May Be Bad for Your Heart
A new study links sleeping in on the weekends with an increased likelihood of heart disease.

By Dave Roos

How Fever Dreams Work
They're not hallucinations, but they're not just regular nightmares, either.

By Oisin Curran

How Night Terrors Work
Don't worry, you'll grow out of it – unless you're among the tiny percent of adults who still experience horrific sleep visions. Learn all about night terrors at HowStuffWorks.

By Oisin Curran

How Fatal Familial Insomnia Works
Insomnia can feel like torture, but can it be fatal? The answer is yes, but it's an incredibly rare neurodegenerative disease, normally passed down genetically.

By Maria Trimarchi

How Sleep Deprivation Works
You know you're not yourself when you don't get enough sleep, but what really happens to your body when the sandman refuses to visit?

By Maria Trimarchi

How Insomnia Works
Can't sleep? Tossing and turning? Join the crowd. Insomnia is all too common -- but what's keeping so many people from getting the rest they need?

By Maria Trimarchi

Do you need sleep drugs?
For some people, medications or herbal supplements can be the answer to sleep problems â€” if you know the right one. This guide will help you and your doctor make the decision that's right for you.

By Dr. Michael F. Roizen & Dr. Mehmet C. Oz

Does sleep deprivation lead to risky decisions?
Research shows that when we've had too little sleep, our brain activity makes us overly optimistic, so we make some bad choices.

By Tom Scheve

10 Signs You May Be Sleep Deprived
The statistics are alarming: According to the World Association of Sleep Medicine, about 45 percent of the world's population isn't getting enough sleep.

By Tom Scheve

Dangers of Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea causes patients to actually stop breathing periodically throughout the night. Learn about the silent dangers of sleep apnea.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Causes of Insomnia
The causes of insomnia are as numerous as the forms it takes. Learn how to combat insomnia arising from medical conditions, jet lag and other causes.

By Virgil D. Wooten

What Is Narcolepsy?
Narcolepsy causes sufferers to fall asleep unexpectedly. How does it work?

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers