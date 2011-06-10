Guide to Being 26 Weeks Pregnant

" " Every woman carries differently -- differences that can become more noticeable in the later stages of pregnancy. iStockphoto.com /sborisov

This week, as you pore over material on the right car seat for your car, the crib that's both affordable and safe, and the pain-management method you'd like to use during delivery, you can try to ignore any concerns with the fact that:

You simply must push that foot out of your rib cage.

If a particular fetal position makes you really uncomfortable, you can certainly encourage some limb repositioning with a gentle touch. It won't do any harm, and you may even experience a response that makes you smile.

You're "fat."

You're not fat. And even if you are, you won't be for long. Lots of the weight you gain will melt away very quickly after you give birth, without that much effort on your part.

You don't look at all like your sister did at 26 weeks.

Every woman carries differently, and those difference can become more intense in the later stages of pregnancy. The baby's positioning has a lot to do with this. Being bigger or smaller, even significantly so, doesn't indicate a problem.

As you near the final third of your incredible journey, take a moment to consider how far you've come -- perhaps with a prenatal massage or a good, long facial. It's important: With your baby becoming increasingly aware of its world, which is primarily you right now, one could say that being nice to yourself is being nice to your little one, too.

