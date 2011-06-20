Guide to Being 28 Weeks Pregnant

It's official -- you're on the downward slope of your pregnancy since the 28th week marks the beginning of the third trimester. Although this particular trimester comes with some challenges, it also comes with a great big reward in the form of a squirming, squealing little bundle of joy in about 12 weeks from now, give or take.
Now's the time to decorate the nursery and narrow down your baby name options, if you haven't already. It's pretty likely that you have at least 10 weeks of pregnancy ahead of you, but many babies have been known to throw their parents for a loop with an early arrival. Keep reading to learn more about the many changes that you and your baby are dealing with during this very important gestational period.
