Guide to Being 29 Weeks Pregnant

At 29 weeks, your baby has begun developing the substance that will give her an adorable layer of baby fat.

Your little guy measures about 16.7 inches from head to toe. He also weighs about 3 pounds (think of a small watermelon). While this is pretty close to how tall he'll be at birth, your baby still has a ways to go in weight. In fact, in the third trimester of pregnancy alone, your baby will double -- and could even triple -- his weight!

Your baby is far from chunky, but he's starting to accumulate white fat, the thickening baby fat that forms under the skin and contributes to his adorable chubbiness. White fat is also an energy source, which may be one reason this is the time when your baby really wakes up in the womb!

It's a truly active time for your baby, as he starts to respond to outside stimuli by kicking, rolling and maybe even throwing a swift elbow to your ribcage. Some jabs may even literally take your breath away! Your baby still has some wiggle room in your uterus, and he'll take full advantage of it as he grows.