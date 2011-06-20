Guide to Being 31 Weeks Pregnant

Fasten your seatbelts, ladies: While you may carry to 42 weeks (or, Lord help you, beyond), "full term" is just six weeks off. That means in a month and a half, you've got the green light to give birth to that tiny person you're carrying around.

Of course, at 31 weeks, that person is not so tiny anymore, and you're probably well aware of this fact, what with your bladder being crowded out of any useful capacity and a belly that will not let you sleep. The effects of that giant uterus on your bodily systems can make six weeks seem like forever, but don't be fooled: It's time to assemble the crib.

Advertisement

Here, what you may be feeling and thinking, and what you might want to be doing, at 31 weeks along.

To begin with, at this point, you may be feeling about a million symptoms at once …