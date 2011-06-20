Guide to Being 30 Weeks Pregnant

The top of your uterus is 4 inches above your navel at this point, and you're probably gaining about a pound a week as you enter the homestretch.

So many things start to feel like no-win situations in the third trimester. You're becoming more and more exhausted, but you might be too uncomfortable to sleep for long stretches. You're probably frequently hungry, but your compressed stomach and heartburn can make it difficult to do anything more than snack. Pregnancy hormones slow down your digestive system, which can lead to some not-so-pleasant side effects such as constipation. And your ever-growing uterus is putting pressure on everything around it, including your rectum, which can cause increased flatulence. One remedy for both of these annoying (and embarrassing) afflictions is to drink plenty of water, which, we know, will make you urinate more than you already have to.

It's a vicious cycle, to be sure, but hydration is more important than anything, so just keep chugging water and reminding yourself that it's almost over! If possible, try to get most of your liquids in before 7 p.m. so you're not running to the bathroom all night.So what's your baby doing as you're chugging water all day and going to the bathroom all night?