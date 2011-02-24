10 Things No One Tells You About Labor

" " There's nothing like holding your newborn in your arms for the first time. What are some things you know now that you wish someone had told you in advance? iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

It doesn't matter how many pregnancy books litter your nightstand. The same goes for practically earning a master's degree in childbirth prep courses. Even a personal guide drawn up by your best girlfriend can't compare.

When it comes to giving birth to your very own baby, you feel like the only woman in the world who's ever done such a thing. The cool thing (aside from that sweet, sweet baby you're about to meet) is that you couldn't be more mistaken.

By becoming a mother, you my dear, are joining a sisterhood with deeply ancestral roots. Pop out a baby and suddenly the women around you strike up entirely different conversations into which your experiences are automatically welcomed; it's a party trick you can use the rest of your life.

Beginning to think the books weren't really telling the whole story? If you could see us right now, we'd be pointing our fingers right at our noses, 'cause you've nailed it. We'll let you in on a few more things no one tells you about labor, either.