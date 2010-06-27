Labor and Delivery

Labor and Delivery explains the signs and symptoms of labor and the process of childbirth. Topics include childbirth medications, the stages of the labor process and c-sections.

I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened
HowStuffWorks contributor Cherise Threewitt was due to deliver her baby in late March. She never knew that would mean she'd be having her child in the midst of a global pandemic.

By Cherise Threewitt

How Doulas Work
Doulas don't have any medical training but many mothers depend on them to be in the delivery room to offer support. What do mothers like about doulas and how do you become one?

By Alia Hoyt

More C-Sections Complicate Human Ability to Give Birth, Study Suggests
C-sections are life-saving interventions for many women. Could they also be messing with natural selection?

By Kate Kershner

C-sections Can Affect a Baby's Immune System
But researchers are working on a method to boost the microbiota of babies born by C-section.

By Rachel Pendergrass

Quick Tips: Pedicures and Labor
There is no hard, scientific evidence proving that a pedicure -- or foot massage â€“ will help induce labor if you've carried full term. Then again, why not try it?

How a Baby Experiences Labor and Delivery
The long, complicated process of labor and deliver is believed to be started by the baby. Learn what a baby experiences during labor and delivery.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Top 10 Things No One Tells You About Labor and Delivery
We talked to women who've been there to find out what they wish someone had told them before they went into labor. Read on to see their top 10 labor and delivery secrets!

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

What's the difference between a midwife and a doula?
People ask pregnant women a lot of questions. What names are you considering? When are you due? Do you know if it's a boy or a girl? Are you going to use a midwife or a doula -- or both -- and just what's the difference, anyway?

By Molly Edmonds

10 Things No One Tells You About Labor
You've read all the pregnancy books from cover to cover but there are certain things you'll only know once you join the "Mother's Club." We'll let you in on a few secrets ahead of time.

By Laurie L. Dove

Are there really more births on full moons?
The maternity ward is sure to be busy on a full moon, right? Or is the so-called lunar effect about as real as werewolves?

By Julia Layton

Having a Cesarean Delivery
Most of the time, neither you nor your doctor can know whether you'll need a cesarean until you see how your labor progresses and how your baby tolerates labor. What do you need to know about having a cesarean section?

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Preterm Labor Symptoms and Signs
Preterm or premature labor happens when you go into labor three or more weeks before your due date. What are the risks associated with preterm labor?

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

How Childbirth Works
Childbirth is a miracle, but it's a rather messy one. Before you can hold that precious baby, you've got to bring it into the world -- with blood, sweat and tears.

By Shanna Freeman

Should You Save Your Baby's Umbilical Cord Blood?
Planning for a baby's arrival involves more than just picking out a name and a nursery scheme. Nowadays, you have to decide whether to save the baby's umbilical cord blood from the trash.

By Shanna Freeman

How C-Sections Work
The C-section rate is rising in the United States and around the world. What kinds of pregnancy and labor complications can lead to C-sections, and why do some women plan to have them?

By Melissa Jeffries

How to Prepare for Childbirth
Giving birth is a monumental task. Where will you decide to deliver your baby? What types of healthcare professionals do you prefer? This article provides in-depth information on birthing methods, doctors, midwives and childbirth classes, to name a few.

By Elizabeth Eden

Understanding Childbirth Medications
While the new mother can never fully know what to expect when giving birth, everyone should have at least a vague idea the physical and emotional events of normal spontaneous labor. Learn about childbirth medications.

By Elizabeth Eden

Signs and Symptoms of Labor
Did you know that labor is divided into three stages? Find out what they are and how to tell when they start happening.