Labor and Delivery
Labor and Delivery explains the signs and symptoms of labor and the process of childbirth. Topics include childbirth medications, the stages of the labor process and c-sections.
HowStuffWorks contributor Cherise Threewitt was due to deliver her baby in late March. She never knew that would mean she'd be having her child in the midst of a global pandemic.
Doulas don't have any medical training but many mothers depend on them to be in the delivery room to offer support. What do mothers like about doulas and how do you become one?
C-sections are life-saving interventions for many women. Could they also be messing with natural selection?
But researchers are working on a method to boost the microbiota of babies born by C-section.
There is no hard, scientific evidence proving that a pedicure -- or foot massage â€“ will help induce labor if you've carried full term. Then again, why not try it?
The long, complicated process of labor and deliver is believed to be started by the baby. Learn what a baby experiences during labor and delivery.
We talked to women who've been there to find out what they wish someone had told them before they went into labor. Read on to see their top 10 labor and delivery secrets!
People ask pregnant women a lot of questions. What names are you considering? When are you due? Do you know if it's a boy or a girl? Are you going to use a midwife or a doula -- or both -- and just what's the difference, anyway?
You've read all the pregnancy books from cover to cover but there are certain things you'll only know once you join the "Mother's Club." We'll let you in on a few secrets ahead of time.
The maternity ward is sure to be busy on a full moon, right? Or is the so-called lunar effect about as real as werewolves?
Most of the time, neither you nor your doctor can know whether you'll need a cesarean until you see how your labor progresses and how your baby tolerates labor. What do you need to know about having a cesarean section?
Preterm or premature labor happens when you go into labor three or more weeks before your due date. What are the risks associated with preterm labor?
Childbirth is a miracle, but it's a rather messy one. Before you can hold that precious baby, you've got to bring it into the world -- with blood, sweat and tears.
Planning for a baby's arrival involves more than just picking out a name and a nursery scheme. Nowadays, you have to decide whether to save the baby's umbilical cord blood from the trash.
The C-section rate is rising in the United States and around the world. What kinds of pregnancy and labor complications can lead to C-sections, and why do some women plan to have them?
Giving birth is a monumental task. Where will you decide to deliver your baby? What types of healthcare professionals do you prefer? This article provides in-depth information on birthing methods, doctors, midwives and childbirth classes, to name a few.
While the new mother can never fully know what to expect when giving birth, everyone should have at least a vague idea the physical and emotional events of normal spontaneous labor. Learn about childbirth medications.
Did you know that labor is divided into three stages? Find out what they are and how to tell when they start happening.