How Men and Women Use Body Language to Flirt

Let's go back in time for a minute. Remember when it was easy to tell when someone was interested in you? When you were around 10 years old, chances are someone passed a folded sheet of notebook paper and it read in 10-year-old scribble: "Do you like me? I like you. Check yes, no or maybe." You smiled and checked the "yes" box. Yep, it was much simpler then.
But as we've gotten older, the dating scene's gotten much trickier. Nobody passes notes with yes, no or maybe boxes anymore. But don't worry. There are other ways to make your intentions known, or to know when someone is checking you out, and flirting is one of them. In fact, it takes between 90 seconds and four minutes for another person to realize that you are flirting with them. And using body language to flirt is the most common way we do it. Of course, body language isn't the only way we flirt. We also pick up on people flirting with us:
Advertisement
- 55 percent through body language
- 38 percent by the tone and speed of voice
- 7 percent through what we say [source: SIRC]
But what these statistics tell us is that the majority of the best flirting is conducted through body language and not cheesy pickup lines or other forms of verbal communication. Of course there are differences in the way men and women do use body language to flirt. As the old adage says, "ladies first," so let's start with the women.
Advertisement