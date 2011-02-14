5 Cute Ways to Tell a Girl Goodnight

" " Well, this is awkward. What are you going to do now? Plush Studios/Digital Vision/Getty Images

It's been a perfect date. You talked all night. You held hands. You stared dreamily into each other's eyes.

Now your amazing evening is coming to an end, and you've got to figure out a way to end the date that makes you seem cool and interested in your new paramour -- at the same time.

Saying good night sounds like a no-brainer, but it's actually pretty hard to do. As you contemplate that walk to your date's front door, zillions of questions race through your mind: "Do I go in for the kiss?" "Should I ask for another date, or just tell her I'll call her tomorrow?" "If I tell her how much I like her, will she think I'm a total dork?"

You could go the traditional route, saying a plain old "good night" or (if the vibe feels right and her parents aren't hovering at the windows) give her a kiss. Or, you could try one of these five creative and very cute ways of bringing your date to a close. Use one of these techniques, and we guarantee it will be a date she'll never forget.