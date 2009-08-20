How to Choose the Right Razor Blade

Rushing to get ready, you throw on that great new dress. Leaning down to put on your heels, you discover that the pesky stubble you tackled yesterday is back with a vengeance. Or glancing at the mirror, you're ready to admit defeat in the daily battle against the dreaded five o'clock shadow.

Shaving has probably been a part of your morning routine since junior high or high school. So why do you still run into the same issues? Razor bumps, irritation and ingrown hairs can ruin an otherwise clean and smooth shave. Maybe it's time to put a bit more thought into the type of razor blade you use.

Irritation can happen when your hair grows back after shaving. Hairs will curl inward while growing, forming ingrown hairs and razor bumps that can be painful and unattractive. The best way to combat these issues is to develop a shaving routine that includes a sharp razor and a shaving gel or cream that works best for you. There are many razor options out there, from electric to disposable, and each will offer a slightly different shave. No matter what type of razor you choose, however, the most important quality is that the blade not be dull.

But from that point, you will want to consider your personal shaving needs when deciding between the different types of razors on the market. Do you have particularly sensitive skin? Will you be shaving just one area, like your face, or will you be shaving areas with different needs, such as your legs, armpits and bikini line? All of these factors can influence which type of razor blade is the best choice for you.

To find out which razor blades will give you the smoothest shave for your skin type, read on.