How do you wax your legs?

Some women may feel more comfortable having their legs waxed by an expert. That's an easy option, since many spas and salons across the United States offer this service. But with all the home waxing kits that are available these days, a professional wax may be more of a luxury than a necessity. A variety of over-the-counter kits are available at your local drug store or beauty store for a fraction of the cost that you'd pay for a salon wax. These waxing kits can range from $5 to $100, but most usually cost around $10 [source: Costhelper.com].

The first thing you need to know about waxing kits is that they come in different varieties: hot/warm and cold are two major classifications. Hot wax kits come, obviously, with wax, as well as separate fabric strips. Most follow the same general concept, but make sure to follow the directions provided by the manufacturer. With this type of waxing, you heat the wax and wait for it to reach a warm, soft consistency. Then, apply the wax to your skin with a small spatula. Next, press the fabric strip against the wax, leaving it on for a few moments to allow the wax to stick. Finally, pull the fabric off in the opposite direction of hair growth. The hair should come off with it. For large surface areas of hair, warm wax is preferable because it gives plenty of coverage and thus more bang for your buck [source: DermNet, Goins].

Cold wax kits often come with the wax already on the strips. The strips do not require heating, and you just apply them by pressing the pre-waxed strips onto the desired area for hair removal. Some people think that cold wax doesn't work as well as warm wax does, but many find that using cold wax is less messy [source: DermNet, Goins].

Many waxing kits boast that by using their product, you can have smooth skin for up to six to eight weeks. Of course, the results you actually get depend on the amount of hair you have and how frequently you use the product. To get long-lasting results, you also have to practice proper waxing techniques. As with most products, following the manufacturer's instructions will lead to better results. And better results will help your legs look their best. Read on to learn more about the benefits of waxing.